Georgia Urology, the largest urology practice in Atlanta and throughout the Southeast, now has a second location in Lawrenceville and is accepting patients.
The new office was opened after the joining of Georgia Urology and NAUA Lawrenceville. Georgia Urology’s NAUA Lawrenceville practice features board-certified physicians Howard Goldberg, Douglas Nyhoff and Jin Yeoh.
The team provides state-of-the-art care across the broad spectrum of urology. This includes urological cancers, enlarged prostate and prostate infections, kidney stones, urinary incontinence, impotence, urinary tract infections, hormone replacement therapy in men, vasectomy and fertility evaluation in men.
“By adding these respected physicians to our team, along with a second Lawrenceville location, we move forward with our mission to provide easy access to best-in class urologists throughout metro Atlanta and beyond,” Jason Shelnutt, CEO of Georgia Urology, said.
Georgia Urology has more than 30 locations and six ambulatory surgery centers. The practice is comprised of more than 50 physicians, many of whom are fellowship-trained and hold advanced special training in oncology, robotic surgery, laparoscopy, infertility, incontinence and pediatrics.
It is the practice’s mission to inform and partner with patients to develop a personalized, compassionate and comprehensive treatment for all urological conditions.
The new office is located at 631 Professional Drive, Suite 490, Lawrenceville, providing geographic convenience of highway access and a major medical facility.