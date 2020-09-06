Duluth-based Georgia United Credit Union and Atlanta-based Delta Community Credit Union were recently named recipients of League of Southeastern Credit Unions statewide awards.
Georgia United won the first place Dora Maxwell Award for credit unions that have more than $1 billion in assets for its School Crashers Program. Meanwhile, Delta Community Credit Union received a first place Desjardins Adult Financial Education Award and a first place Desjardins Youth Financial Education Award, each for credit unions with more than $1 billion in assets, for its Delta Community Financial Education Center and Delta Community Youth Financial Education Program, respectively.
“It’s our pleasure to be able to recognize a few of our member credit unions for the great work they do for their members and communities each day,” said Jared Ross, president of LSCU. “These awards showcase the best of the best in an industry already known for its creative approach to making a financial difference to consumers.”
The Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility Community Services Award recognizes credit unions for their efforts in community service projects while the Desjardins Financial Education awards highlight leadership in the areas of youth and adult financial literacy.
The credit unions have been entered in consideration for national awards handed out by the Credit Union National Association due to their winning the statewide awards. The national award winners will be announced in November.
