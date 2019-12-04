The next generation of entrepreneurs in Georgia is coming from the state's minority populations, the head of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce told the Gwinnett Chamber on Wednesday.
The statistics on the fastest growing groups of entrepreneurs may have seemed tucked away in Chris Clark's speech at the Gwinnett Chamber's OnTopic luncheon, but it was one of the times when diversity-related issues popped up during the event, which also featured remarks from U.S. Chamber of Commerce Office of Congressional and Public Affairs Executive Director Moore Hallmark.
"Our ability to continue to grow the economy in Georgia is based on that next generation of entrepreneurs," Clark said. "Here's what we know about that next generation. The fastest growing sector are Latinos. The second fastest are all other minority-, including women-owned businesses."
Gwinnett is no stranger to diversity because the county has been a majority-minority community for a few years. County leaders and officials at the Gwinnett Chamber have long touted the county's diversity as an asset for the community.
In October, the Atlanta Regional Commission projected Hispanics will narrowly become Gwinnett County's largest ethnic group by 2050, making up about 28% of the county's population. That would put the Latino community just ahead of African-Americans, who are projected to make up 27% of the county's population by 2050.
But Georgia is catching up as its population continues to swell, particularly in the big city areas. Clark said the state will have to be inclusive to keep up and stay attractive to businesses and entrepreneurs.
"Georgia will be a majority-minority state in 10 years, and it will be a significantly majority-minority state in 20 years," Clark said. "Just in Atlanta alone, we're going to have 1 million Latinos between now and 2040 so how we are inclusive needs to be part of the discussion, and are we still an open state? Are we open and friendly when you come to Georgia? Are you going to reject policies that are discriminatory?"
One issue related to diversity that the U.S. Chamber is closely watching is immigration reform, Hallmark said.
"This has been an issue that is important to the chamber for many, many years," Hallmark said. "We've been encouraging our congressional leaders to take up this very complex and emotionally-charged issue and take the steps of introducing and passing comprehensive immigration package that will serve our 21st century (nation)."
Hallmark pointed to the recent oral arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program.
"Stripping DACA recipients of their legal ability to live and work in our country will harm them, their families, their communities and more," Hallmark said. "The court will rule whether (President Donald Trump's) administration can restrict them and proceed on that path (toward deportation) early next spring.
"We hope the court will protect these individuals, but more importantly, it's disappointing that we've reached a point where Congress has, yet again, failed to address this problem and left the future of these young people in the hands of the courts."