Georgia State Patrol troopers issued nearly 7,600 citations during this year's Operation Southern Shield, about half of which were for speeding.
Over the seven-day period from July 15-21, troopers and other officers with the Georgia Department of Public Safety issued 7,595 citations, including 3,258 for speeding, 689 for seat belts violations, 103 for child restraint violations, 35 for reckless driving, 60 to uninsured motorists, 326 for driving under the influence, 170 for suspended licenses, 562 for distracted driving and 2,874 other citations.
The traffic enforcement came as part of the third annual Operation Southern Shield, a speed campaign between GSP, the Georgia Department of Public Safety's Motor Carrier Compliance Division, Capitol Police and agencies in surrounding states.
This year, law enforcement in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, South Carolina and Tennessee participated in Operation Southern Shield. The total number of citations issued between all agencies in the five states has not yet been tallied.