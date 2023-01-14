Multiple Gwinnett County government and business leaders have been named among the most influential and notable people in the state by Georgia Trend magazine.

Georgia Trend released its annual 100 Influential Georgians list, as well as its list of notable Georgians, this month. Among the people named Influential Georgians were Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson and Gwinnett Chamber President and CEO Nick Masino. Two other names included on the list were Hussey Gay Bell CEO and Chairman G. Holmes Bell IV, who was listed by Georgia Trend as being from Duluth, and Johnson R&D and JTEC Energy founder Lonnie Johnson, who was listed as being from Lilburn.