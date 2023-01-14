Multiple Gwinnett County government and business leaders have been named among the most influential and notable people in the state by Georgia Trend magazine.
Georgia Trend released its annual 100 Influential Georgians list, as well as its list of notable Georgians, this month. Among the people named Influential Georgians were Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson and Gwinnett Chamber President and CEO Nick Masino. Two other names included on the list were Hussey Gay Bell CEO and Chairman G. Holmes Bell IV, who was listed by Georgia Trend as being from Duluth, and Johnson R&D and JTEC Energy founder Lonnie Johnson, who was listed as being from Lilburn.
The list of Influential Georgians recognizes people in the state who, according to Georgia Trend, "represents the best qualities of leadership, power, character and influence the state has to offer." It includes a broad cross section of Georgians from government officials such as Gov. Brian Kemp to business, healthcare, education and nonprofit leaders and even University of Georgia Head Football Coach Kirby Smart.
There were also four Gwinnettians who made Georgia Trend's Notable Georgians list, which recognizes people who have made a significant contribution to the state. These Gwinnettians include: Atlanta Regional Commission Board Chairman Kerry Armstrong; Georgia Republican Party Chairman David Shafer; Partnership Gwinnett Vice-President of Economic Development Andrew Carnes; and American Council of Engineering Companies of Georgia President and CEO Michael "Sully" Sullivan.
In addition to the eight people from Gwinnett who made the Influential or Notable Georgians lists, there were some other people with ties to Gwinnett who were named among the state's most influential residents as well. Some of them lead hospital systems which have campuses or medical offices in Gwinnett while others are either state officials who live close to Gwinnett's borders and have been involved in projects in the county.
One of them leads the company that has the naming rights to the Gas South District and has been involved in the county because of that.
These people, on the Influential Georgians list, include Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurry, who lives on the Hall County side of Buford; PruittHealth CEO and Chairman Neil Pruitt; Northside Hospital President and CEO Robert Quattrocchi; Northeast Georgia Health System President and CEO Carol Burrell; Piedmont Health System President and CEO Kevin Brown; and Gas South President and CEO Kevin Greiner.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
