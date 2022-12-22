The Georgia Supreme Court has ruled that a Norcross father who has spent the last 20 years battling allegations that he killed his 2-month-old son — and a murder conviction — should get a chance to prove he deserves a new trial.

In an opinion handed down on Tuesday, the state's highest court said Gwinnett County Superior Court must hold an evidentiary hearing for Danyel Smith. He had asked the trial courts for a new trial, but that was shot down without a hearing being held on the matter.

