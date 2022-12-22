The Georgia Supreme Court has ruled that a Norcross father who has spent the last 20 years battling allegations that he killed his 2-month-old son — and a murder conviction — should get a chance to prove he deserves a new trial.
In an opinion handed down on Tuesday, the state's highest court said Gwinnett County Superior Court must hold an evidentiary hearing for Danyel Smith. He had asked the trial courts for a new trial, but that was shot down without a hearing being held on the matter.
The court's opinion does not vacate Smith's conviction, but the hearing it is ordering the lower court to hold would determine whether the 2003 conviction of Smith, who was convicted of killing his son Chandler, should be set aside and a new trial held.
"Because Smith’s extraordinary motion alleged facts that, if proven, may warrant relief, the trial court was not authorized to deny the motion without a hearing," the Supreme Court's opinion states. "We therefore vacate the trial court’s ruling on the motion and remand for further proceedings."
The central question is whether medical guidance surrounding infant deaths has been revised and changed enough in the last 19 years that, if the the guidance currently used was in place when Chandler died in May 2002, it would have exonerated Smith during his 2003 trial.
At the time of Chandler's death in 2002, doctor's who treated him at the time determined he died from shaken baby syndrome. An affidavit from the head of neurosurgery at Mount Sinai hospital now raises questions about whether the child actually died as a result of a series pre-existing issues stemming as far back as his birth via C-section.
"Smith now argues that the science regarding diagnosis of brain injuries in infants has changed so much since his trial that he is entitled to a new trial based on a new expert affidavit ruling out battery or shaking as the cause of the baby’s death," the Supreme Court's opinion states.
"The trial court rejected that argument and denied Smith’s extraordinary motion for new trial without a hearing."
Smith has been fighting his conviction since 2003, and has been trying for more than 15 years to get a new trial. Efforts to get a new trial, that went as far as the U.S. Supreme Court, failed, according to a 2010 Daily Post article on the case.
A new motion to get a new trial was filed in Gwinnett in 2021, but it was rejected without a hearing, setting the case on a path to the Georgia Supreme Court and the ruling that was issued on Tuesday.
“We are grateful that the Supreme Court unanimously agreed that Mr. Smith is entitled to a hearing to present the new evidence of his innocence,” said Mark Loudon-Brown, a senior staff attorney at the Southern Center for Human Rights who is representing Smith.
“We have provided the Gwinnett County District Attorney with new medical evidence demonstrating that Mr. Smith is innocent, and again call upon her to vacate his conviction.”
Chandler had been born prematurely and weighed about 4 pounds and 7 ounces at the time of his death. On April 29, 2002, a few days before Chandler's death, Smith and the toddler's mother, Marsha Collins, took the child to his pediatrician for a checkup, and the pediatrician determined he was in good health.
According to the Supreme Court's summary of the events that followed, the family went home, stopping at a gas station along the way, and Chandler was left in Smith's care while Collins went to apply for Women, Infants and Children, or WIC, public assistance.
Collins called Smith during the appointment and asked him to bring Chandler to the WIC office. When she called Smith a second time, while he was on his way to the office, he told her the toddler wasn't breathing. The child was cold and limp, and had blood running down from his nose when Smith arrived at the office.
Emergency responders rushed Chandler to a hospital, but he remained comatose and unable to breath on his own even though his heartbeat had been restored. A skull fracture and brain swelling were discovered during a CT scan and broken wrists and retinal hemorrhages were also identified.
After Chandler died on May 6, 2002, an examination of his body determined there had been "abdominal bruising that was consistent with the spacing of adult knuckles."
As a result, shaken baby syndrome was determined as the cause of death and since Smith was the last person who had been with Chandler before he became unresponsive, the father was charged with murder.
Dr. Saadi Ghatan, the chair of neurosurgery at Mount Sinai West and Mount Sinai Morningside, raised several issues with the determination that shaken baby syndrome was the cause of Chandler's death in an affidavit submitted with Smith's 2021 motion for a new hearing, however.
Ghatan pointed to the fact that there had been acute fetal distress prior to Chandler's birth, that he had been born via C-Section and vacuum extraction, that he had experienced seizures since his birth, that he had been dehydrated from a seven-hour car ride the night before his death and that he had received vaccinations the day he died.
One issue highlighted in the notes of the Supreme Court's decision is that Chandler had accidentally been given two shots of a Hepatitis B vaccine during his initial neonatal hospitalization and that a shot he received on the day of his death constituted an "overdose."
"Dr. Ghatan also explained how the medical evidence, in the light of current medical understanding, ruled out conclusions that Chandler’s death was a result of battery or shaking: Chandler did not present with the sort of injuries that one would expect to see in a 'battered' or 'shaken' baby," the Supreme Court's opinion states.
"Dr. Ghatan also posited that Chandler’s abdominal bruising was caused by CPR performed on him by untrained persons. Dr. Ghatan added that he did not intend to suggest that the doctors who 'handled' Chandler’s case did anything improper under the standard of care at the time, but were working with a now-outdated framework."
