In a spur of the moment, Georgia State University student and Suwanee native Rin Cook organized a nonviolent protest in Suwanee Town Center Park on June 5, that drew an estimated 2,000 or more people.
Suwanee Events Coordinator Kimberly Towne described the event as "powerful" and "meaningful." The large crowd gathered to honor the deaths of African-Americans nationwide due to excessive police force, especially following the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky.
"I was one of several of our staff who were in attendance and am very humbled and honored to have been a part of it," Towne said. "Four of our city council members, plus our mayor were in attendance... ."
Cook said she organized the event after attending a protest in Sugar Hill, where it was asked, "What are you going to do to make sure this is more than words and that this turns into a movement rather than a moment?"
Right then and there, she turned around and asked people if they would come if she organized a similar event in Suwanee. And as soon as she got clearance from the city, she began promoting the event on social media, Cook said.
"I was sick of everything that's been happening," she said. "It was more of bringing together people to stand and support our community. We didn't plan on protesting until our demands were met, because it was more about letting our community know we were with them and we were going to do things to make sure this was more than words."
Some of the evening's speakers were local student Lauren Johnson, candidate for congress Nabilah Islam, local business owner Anthony Wilkins and Sam Collier from North Point Ministries.
Cook said the crowd sang "Happy Birthday" to Breonna Taylor since the event fell on what would have been her 27th birthday, held a moment of silence for George Floyd and stood on the side of the road across the park with signs.
As many of the protest in Gwinnett County against excessive police force have done, Friday's protest in Suwanee ended in prayer.
"I saw two (police officers) the entire time, and they were handing out doughnuts and water and then they had their own signs and were standing on the side of the road with us," Cook said. "They were participating more than policing, and I think that kind of police presence helped keep it so peaceful."
"People were angry at the system rather than at Suwanee, and they weren't violent toward police. People were just loving on each other, which was really beautiful to see."
