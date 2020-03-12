Sporting events and other large community gatherings may be put on hold, but not the state spelling bee.
The Georgia Association of Educators will hold its State Spelling Bee at 11 a.m. Friday at Georgia State University’s Student Center’s Senate Ballroom.
GAE spokesperson Kevin Pearson said there will be additional safety measures in place. GAE is asking the families to limit their attendance to three people, including the student. The stage will be expanded to allow more space between the students and microphones will be wiped in between each speller.
The bee returns two previous state champions, including Hull Middle School eighth grader Abhiram Kapaganty. Kapaganty won the state bee in 2017 and has won the Gwinnett Regional Spelling Bee five consecutive times. He is one of 11 eighth graders in the field.
Berkeley Lake Elementary School fifth grader Aaron Nguy was the regional bee runner up and will also compete for the state crown. Nguy is one of three fifth graders competing for the state title.
Alan Hochbaum, a math special education teacher at Stripling Elementary in Norcorss, is one of the bee’s eight judges.
Kapaganty and Nguy are part of a field of 20 students representing each grade 4th through 8th. The field includes nine girls and 11 boys and one quarter of the contestants are fourth or fifth-grade students.
