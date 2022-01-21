Although redistricting for local offices is the major issue state lawmakers are dealing with immediately in this year's session, and debates over the state budget looms, Georgia Speaker of the House David Ralston believes there are other key challenges that the General Assembly needs to tackle as well.
Ralston said public safety and mental health are major issues facing the state. Those issues, along with getting the state's budget passed, are three major areas the speaker said the General Assembly has to deal with.
"These are just a few of the high points of what I expect will be a productive, if sometimes contentious, legislative session," Ralston said. "Contentious just means we're spirited, but we have diversity. We're not going to agree on every issue, but we're going to be civil and respectful."
Ralston's remarks on the major issues facing the General Assembly this session came during a visit to the Gwinnett Chamber on Wednesday.
The speaker's visit to Gwinnett could be viewed, in a way, as a sign of how important the county is in terms of its place within Georgia's politics and economy. The speaker pointed out a considerable portion of the state's residents live within Gwinnett's borders.
"In the last decade, you added approximately 150,000 new residents and the population now is just shy of one million people," Ralston said. "That means that approximately one out of every 10 Georgians live in Gwinnett County. Now, that's amazing and I know you all understand both the joys and the pains that are associated with such tremendous growth."
Ralston said public safety needs to be addressed because of a rise of crime that has been seen, not only in metro Atlanta, but across Georgia.
"Georgia is a state that backs the blue and we need to give our law enforcement officers more resources so they can effectively pursue, capture and convict criminals," Ralston said. "We're going to add funding to the GBI to speed up the processing of evidence, including sexual assault evidence."
Ralston said the state will hire more officers whose job will be to combat human trafficking and gangs in the state. A new division will be created in the Attorney General's Office prosecute gang members as a part of those efforts as well.
Raises for public defenders and prosecutors are being proposed as well.
"Those are just some of the ways that we're going to combat crime and I'm excited about the work ahead," Ralston said.
As far as mental health is concerned, the speaker said the state has to focus on comprehensive mental health reforms, spaces to address mental health needs, de-escalation training for police and expanding accountability courts.
A comprehensive mental health reform bill is expected to move through the House this session. Ralston said it will address areas such as expanded treatment options, providing insurance coverage parity and workforce development among other issues.
"For far too long, Georgia has been ranked among one of the worst states in the nation for mental health quality and accessibility," Ralston said. "We are working to change that because mental health is an issue that touches almost every family in Georgia.
"And, I believe that, if we're going to continue to be the best state in the nation to do business, then we must be a good state that takes care of the needs of all of our people, however they are hurting."
Ralston also said the state budget is expected to include the full quality basic education formula funding, which Gov. Brian Kemp pledged in his State of the State Address earlier this month, as well as "rewarding" state employees and retirees for their service to Georgia in an effort to help with workforce recruitment and retention efforts.
But, the speaker also said lawmakers should take steps this session to cut state taxes.
"I am proud to have presided over a House that has cut taxes not once, but twice during my tenure," Ralston said. "And, good lord willing, we're going to do so for a third time this session."
The speaker did address some of the legislative proposals that have come up, such as banning absentee ballot drop boxes or eliminating the state income tax, by officials who are running for higher office or re-election to the offices they already hold.
Ralston said some of the election year proposals that are being floated should not be given much weight.
"You're going to hear a lot of radical proposals, frankly silly campaign promises that may seem to be too good to be true generally because they are," he said. "But, I can assure you the Georgia House of Representatives will continue to lead by focusing on the work that must be done, and not on someone's campaign."
