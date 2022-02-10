The controversial Republican-backed redistricting proposal for the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners has cleared both chambers of the Georgia General Assembly and is now heading to Gov. Brian Kemp.
The state Senate rejected a bid by Democrats in Gwinnett's Senate delegation to switch the maps back to one drafted by the county commission after a series of five open houses.
Ultimately, the chamber instead voted 33-22 to approve a map introduced by state Rep. Bonnie Rich, R-Suwanee, that shifts lines around to create a Republican-leaning north Gwinnett district.
"The underlying bill (with the GOP-backed map) has gone through the vetting process, it's gone through the House committees, it's been passed off the House floor and sent over here to us, so I urge you ... to vote 'No' to the (Democrats') substitute," state Sen. Clint Dixon, R-Buford, told his colleagues.
The map has stirred controversy in Gwinnett and split the county's legislative delegation along party lines.
It was not supported by Democrats who are the majority in the local delegation, or by the county commission, and Democrats have decried the fact that its approval sidestepped traditional processes for local redistricting.
That's why Democrats in Gwinnett's Senate delegation tried to get the redistricting bill replaced with a supplement that would have reinstated the map proposed by the BOC.
"I'm asking that (the map submitted by the commission), the map that we have before us, on the supplement, be the map that is considered today, just based truly on that we have gone through our local process the right way," Sen. Nikki Merritt, D-Grayson, said.
"The map that Rep. Rich (proposed) did not go through any vetting process. It was not discussed in our local delegation."
State Sen. Michelle Au, D-Johns Creek, added, "to reject the original maps and adopt the House version of these maps, which was adopted ... with no community feedback, at the last minute, and without a majority of the delegation voting on it would be a stunning abrogation of the custom of majority rule in the Democratic process."
The Democrats substitute was defeated in a 22-33 vote.
At one point in recent weeks, there were concerns about district numbers being switched around, but the numbers were switched back to their current locations, just with rearranged lines, while the bill was still in the House of Representatives.
The proposed north Gwinnett district is where incumbent Commissioner Marlene Fosque, a Democrat, will have to run for re-election this year. Four years ago, Fosque made county history when she became the first Black person ever elected to the Gwinnett County commission.
Voters in north Gwinnett backed former President Donald Trump in the 2016 and 2020 presidential races, Kemp in the 2018 gubernatorial race and former Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in the 2020 Senate races and runoffs.
That Republican lean in the area means the realignment approved by the GOP-controlled legislature makes it likely that the era of an all-Democrat Gwinnett County commission will likely end after just two years. Democrats in the delegation have also said whites make up 51% of the voting page population in the north Gwinnett commission district, which they argue would violate the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
The map will also have major implications for some communities in Gwinnett County.
Residents of Peachtree Corners, Norcross and Berkeley Lake, for example, last voted in a district commissioner's race in 2018 as part of Commission District 2. Those cities are moved to District 1, however, as part of the new map and that district last elected a commissioner in 2020.
As a result, voters in Peachtree Corners, Norcross and Berkeley Lake will have to wait until 2024 before they can vote again in a district commissioner race. To put it a different way, they have gone six years without voting for a district commissioner.
Meanwhile, northern Suwanee and Sugar Hill are currently part of District 1, but the new map moves them to District 4, which will hold an election this year.
That means voters in north Suwanee and Sugar Hill will be voting on a district commissioner only two years after the last time they did so.
