A bill that would expand Gwinnett County's State Court bench by adding a seventh judge is heading to Gov. Brian Kemp's desk.
The Georgia Senate passed House Bill 1570 on Wednesday as part of its local calendar. The Georgia House of Representatives approved the bill on March 25.
The bill now only needs Kemp's signature to become law.
House Bill 1570 was filed by state Rep. Chuck Efstration, R-Dacula, earlier this month after an original effort led by state Rep. Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville, ran into opposition from House Republicans. GOP lawmakers were upset about public statements Park had made about the Republican Party earlier in the session during a controversial battle over redistricting for the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners.
All of Gwinnett's seven state senators backed House Bill 1570 once it reached the State Senate for consideration this week.
If Kemp signs the bill adding a new Gwinnett State Court judge seat into law, the new judge would be appointed by the governor for a term that would last from Jan. 1, 2023 until Dec. 31, 2024. The seat would begin coming up for election for regular four-year terms in the 2024 election cycle.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.