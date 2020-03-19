An announcement from state Sen. Brandon Beach, R-Alpharetta, that he had tested positive for the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19 sent shockwaves through the Georgia Senate Wednesday night, triggering Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan to go into self-quarantine and a call from Senate leaders for the entire chamber to do the same.
Beach, who was tested for the disease and participated in the General Assembly's special session on Monday, said in a statement that he began exhibiting symptoms last week, but his initial diagnosis was not COVID-19. Beach, along with Duncan and the rest of the Georgia Senate will be in self-quarantine for 14 days.
"After experiencing a fever and cough, I sought medical attention last week," Beach said in a statement. The diagnosis I was given was not coronavirus, but I did get tested for it Saturday. With medication, I felt better by Monday and thought I was in the clear. Today, however, my test came back positive.
"For now, I'm at home. I continue to suffer from a fever and cough, but I'm following doctor's orders, including the admonition to stay away from the hospital unless it becomes difficult to breathe. I know many Georgians are praying hard as we weather this crisis together, and frankly, I'd ask that they pray for me, as well as all the others in our state who are going through this right now — and those that soon will."
Duncan said he was told to self quarantine for two weeks. That means he will be in quarantine until the end of March as the state continues to grapple with the COVID-19 outbreak that has been spreading across the state.
The General Assembly suspended the 2020 legislative session last week, but Gov. Brian Kemp called lawmakers back to Atlanta on Monday to ratify a public health state of emergency that he issued over the weekend.
"I rest easy knowing that suspending the 2020 session was the right call," Duncan said. "We want to protect our members, their families and the individuals they come in contact with daily. The special session on Monday was absolutely necessary to ratify the governor's public health state of emergency, and we tried to take serious precautions to keep members safe while at the Capitol.
"These are difficult times and there is a lot of uncertainty, but I am proud of Georgia's response to COVID-19. I encourage all of us to continue to heed the warnings of Gov. Kemp and the Trump administration — we have to take this seriously."
Meanwhile, Senate President Pro Tempore Butch Miller, R–Gainesville; Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan, R–Carrollton; and Senate Minority Leader Steve Henson, D–Tucker, want all senators and their staff to follow Duncan's lead and go into a precautionary self-quarantine. They extended that recommendation to include anyone else who is at the Capitol often.
“(Wednesday), Senate members and staff were notified that a senator had been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), after first experiencing symptoms on March 10," the trio said in a statement. "As a result, and based upon the recommendation of the Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health Dr. Kathleen Toomey and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Senate members and Senate employees have been asked to self-quarantine for (14) days.
"While not a part of the official recommendation to self-quarantine, members of the public who frequent the Capitol should use their best judgment when making a decision to self-quarantine and should contact their primary care provider if they begin to exhibit any symptoms. At this time, we ask for privacy for the patient and continue to encourage the public to follow the recommendations established by state, local and federal healthcare professionals."
State Sen. Renee Unterman, R-Buford, said she was last in contact with Beach on Monday and will go into self-quarantine as a result. She said Beach and other people who have tested positive for COVID-19 were in her prayers and she praised Kemp and Trump for their responses to the outbreak.
“I was very concerned to hear one of my fellow legislators had tested positive for COVID-19, though I was not surprised, as epidemiologists have warned us of its infectious nature," Unterman said in a statement. "I wish the affected legislator a full and speedy recovery, and I’ve called to say I’m here to support however possible.”
Meanwhile, Beach said he will try to share information about his progress over the next weeks.
"I know I face a difficult two weeks, but I'll work to keep everyone updated on my progress," Beach said. "With the support of my wife — who is keeping a safe distance and so far doesn't have any symptoms — and my family and friends, I know I'll get through this and get back to work for my constituents."
