State Senator Butch Miller recently honored Braselton’s Tony Funari with a Senate resolution citing his many years of public and community service. The resolution was presented at a recent Braselton Rotary Club meeting.
Miller was the featured Rotary Club speaker providing highlights of the 2020 General Assembly session which concluded in late June.
A 27-year resident of Braselton, Funari ‘s community and public service included being a trustee of the Northeast Georgia Health System foundation, a 12-year member of the Braselton Town Council, a charter member of the Braselton Community Improvement District and the founder of Funari Realty, a commercial, industrial and residential real estate leader in the region.
The resolution further reads, “Funari and his wife are model citizens, defining much of what community means and cherishing their home, their neighbors, their professions and their family.”
