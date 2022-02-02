Georgia senators OK'd a plan to move the Gwinnett County Board of Education to nonpartisan elections, but they are not going to let the county's voters weigh in on the matter.
Senate Bill 369 was approved by a vote of 32-21 in the chamber. The Senate rejected — in a 22-30 vote — a proposed amendment that would have let the county's voters have the final say on whether the change would be made.
Another amendment that would have changed SB 369 to apply to all school boards in Georgia was ruled out of order.
Senate Bill 369 was authored by state Sen. Clint Dixon, R-Buford, whose children do not attend Gwinnett County Public Schools. Both proposed amendments were presented by state Sen. Nikki Merritt, D-Grayson.
"Over the past few months, I have had increasing numbers of constituents contacting me directly about concerns over the operations of our school board in Gwinnett County," Dixon told the Senate. "The education of our children ... should be a nonpartisan issue.
"Let's get politics out of our schools and once again focus on educating our children."
Merritt told her fellow senators, "We we want to pose that question to our voters and not one senator. We have seven senators in our delegation. One senator is making this decision. One. He represents 10% of the Gwinnett population. We are a population of (nearly) 1 million (people in Gwinnett)."
The bill will now head to the Georgia House of Representatives for consideration. Dixon previously told the Daily Post that he intends for the bill to go into effect as soon as Gov. Brian Kemp signs it, which could mean this year's school board elections will be nonpartisan races.
The nonpartisan school board elections would be held in May, which Democrats have argued would result in lower turnout.
The debate on the floor largely consisted of Democrats in Gwinnett's legislative delegation speaking against the bill.
Some senators pointed to a statewide Republican Party question that appeared on the 2020 primary ballot where Republican voters were asked whether school board candidates should declare their party affiliation.
In Gwinnett County alone, nearly 71.5% of Republican voters said school board candidates should declare their party affiliation.
Multiple Democrats in the chamber said the issue should be put before Gwinnett's voters to decide in a referendum rather than the General Assembly making the decision for them.
"This is kind of a slap in the face to Gwinnett residents," state Sen. Sheikh Rahman, D-Lawrenceville, said.
Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan said the amendment to change the bill to flip all school boards in Georgia to nonpartisan elections was out of order because it was a general amendment that was being attached to what the Senate considered a local bill.
Six out of Gwinnett's seven senators opposed the bill, however, prompting complaints that processes for local legislation were being ignored.
"Under Senate Rule 3-2.1C, a local bill may be assigned through a general (bill) procedure, which this underlying measure has, but this does not change that it is a local bill in nature," Duncan said. "Amendment No. 2 seeks to change the underlying bill from a local bill to a general bill, and that would amend state law is therefore ruled out of order."
Sen. Michelle Au, D-Johns Creek, then asked Duncan, "Is it not true that local bills need to go through the local delegation process?"
The lieutenant governor then replied, "That is not correct ... That's not the Senate rules, that's the local delegation's rules."
Prior to that discussion, however, Merritt had already questioned whether the influence of local delegations would be diminished in the Senate if the bill was passed by the chamber.
"Are you suggesting that we get rid of our local delegation process just to get bills through for partisan reasons?" she asked Dixon on the Senate floor. "Should everyone in this chamber just abandon their local delegation?"
Dixon replied, "I have adhered to the Senate rules in the process of carrying this bill forward."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.