A bill to add five district seats to the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners was approved by a Georgia Senate committee on Thursday over objections from local officials and some committee members over the racial make up of proposed districts and the financial cost to Gwinnett taxpayers.
The Senate State and Local Government Operations Committee voted 4-3 along party lines to approve a Republican-backed plan to expand the county commission from four districts to five districts.
Opponents raised concerns about whether the proposed map would create about five majority-white commission districts in a majority-minority county. There were also concerns raised about the financial cost to the county since each county commissioner is not only paid a salary but has a staff, which incurs additional salary and benefits costs, to handle constituent issues.
The bill, officially labeled Senate Bill 6 EX, is expected to go to the Senate floor for consideration on Friday. If passed, it would then go to the House of Representatives next week.
State Sen. Clint Dixon, R-Buford, filed the bill and state Rep. Chuck Efstration, R-Dacula, said he plans to carry the bill in the House.
The Gwinnett County Commission had been all-Republican from the mid-1980's until Commissioners Marlene Fosque and Ben Ku, both Democrats and the first people of color on the commission, were elected in 2018. Democrats swept the remaining seats on the commission, including the chairman's seat, in 2020.
Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson and Commissioner addressed the committee during the hearing. Hours after the hearing ended, the commission issued a lengthy statement rebuking the bill, saying Dixon "blindsided" county officials with the legislation.
"The current board members have not received any indication from Gwinnett County residents wanting to see drastic changes made to a governing body that has seen so much success, both recently and in the past," the commission said in the statement. "SB6EX bypassed the normal local legislation process and is questionable to be considered 'emergency' local legislation
"The revitalization of Gwinnett Place Mall, opening and operating two COVID-19 vaccination clinics for residents, increasing patrols at Asian-owned businesses, establishing the first-ever Police Citizens Advisory Board – even being recognized by the White House as a top performer for its use of federal stimulus funds, are just a few highlights of the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners’ recent accomplishments."
