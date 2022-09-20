306729482_10159432034183787_3837945438696657605_n.jpg

State Rep. Donna McLeod presenta Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts with an Outstanding Georgia Citizen Award from the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office on Sept. 15.

 Photo: Gwinnett County Public Schools

Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts has been recognized by the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office and state Rep. Donna McLeod as a top resident of the state.

McLeod presented an Outstanding Georgia Citizen Award, which is issued by the secretary of State’s Office, to Watts at the Gwinnett County school board’s Sept. 15 meeting. The award states Watts is a “goodwill ambassador from Georgia” whenever he travels outside of the state.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.