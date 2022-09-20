Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts has been recognized by the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office and state Rep. Donna McLeod as a top resident of the state.
McLeod presented an Outstanding Georgia Citizen Award, which is issued by the secretary of State’s Office, to Watts at the Gwinnett County school board’s Sept. 15 meeting. The award states Watts is a “goodwill ambassador from Georgia” whenever he travels outside of the state.
“Thank you for your service to our state,” McLeod told Watts. “You joined us in a very difficult time and there’s much more to be done, but I can say this: that I really do feel that we’re on the right path to making equity a part of our school system and, going forward, this award is given because of all of your years and dedication to students in public schools, especially Gwinnett County Public Schools.”
Legislators typically nominate people to the Secretary of State’s Office for the Outstanding Georgia Citizen Award, but any Georgia citizen can nominate someone to receive it. The nominee is then vetted by Secretary of State’s office.
Several people receive the award each year. Some recent recipients of the award who received it at varying points earlier this year include the rapper T.I. Harris, One Vision Productions founder and CEO Forrest Tuff, Tulsa Real Estate Fund founder and CEO Jay Morrison and SD Gunner Fund founder Britnee Kinard.
The presentation to Watts was a last minute addition to the school board’s agenda last Thursday, with school board members saying they only found out about the recognition earlier that day.
“This is a wonderful recognition,” school board Chairwoman Tarece Johnson said. “We were surprised about the recognition and we’re pleased that our governance team is continually working together to continue to make sure that we have a successful school system.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.