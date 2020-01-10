Georgia Schools Superintendent Richard Woods outlined the Department of Education’s 2020 Legislative priorities, which included taking steps to form a supportive teacher pipeline and assessment of a rapidly growing dual enrollment program in Georgia.
At a media symposium organized by the Georgia Partnership for Excellence in Education at Georgia Public Broadcasting in Atlanta, Woods first waxed positive about the state of public education in Georgia. He said he anticipates the state graduation rate to reach 90 percent in the next few years, and claimed the level of dialogue between the Department of Education and Gov. Brian Kemp’s office is unprecedented. He supported his claims with an anecdote about the statewide teacher listening tour he and Kemp conducted in 2019 that included a stop at Georgia Gwinnett College.
“We have been talking about things we have heard during these listening sessions throughout the state,” Woods said.
Woods said the positive relationship between the DOE and Governor’s office can bode well moving into what he hopes is a productive legislative session. Woods touched on a variety of priorities in his initial statement.
Woods said a “robust” teacher pipeline is necessary to address teacher burnout. Gwinnett County Public Schools CEO/Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks said the district is working to make teachers feel more supported. The concern is not recruitment, but retaining capable, qualified teachers a few years after they’re hired.
Woods said the Georgia DOE can address this need in all districts, mentioning a pilot for a better teacher evaluation system. Woods said consistency matters, but a pipeline concept must also give weight to a teacher’s quality.
“We cannot separate those two,” Woods said. “A bad teacher can do more damage if they stay in a school than a good teacher can do for a relatively short time.”
Statements on teacher retention comes less than one month after Gwinnett County Public Schools distributed its first Performance Based Awards that were met with criticism, some from award winners. District officials including Wilbanks said that attracting and retaining high-quality talent was one impetus behind the award system.
Woods also said addressing the sustainability and quality of dual enrollment is a legislative priority for the DOE in 2020. Woods did not anticipate more money be allocated to funding dual enrollment.
When Woods first took office in 2015, there were about 13,000 students engaged in dual enrollment. He said there are now 50,000 students engaged in dual enrollment. Woods’ caveat regarding dual enrollment is that sharp growth necessitates legislation that ensures the program is sustainable but also ensures quality preparation for higher education.
“I think as we look at the projection, it may be unsustainable with the current growth,” Woods said. “I think this will give us a chance to take a breath and say, ‘OK, let’s look at where we are now and what could be done.’ Because this is a great program.”
Woods discussed expanding funding for school counselors. Woods said counseling is perhaps one of the most overburdened roles in the state and could benefit from more support. He recognized mental health as a learning barrier, one that came up during last year’s listening sessions. What happens at home, he said, does not stay at home.
Woods said the DOE will advocate for state testing requirements that is close to the federal minimum, while recognizing the practicality of standardized testing to provide teachers data and pinpoint outlier students who both overachieve and underachieve.
“What we do have to look within our testing system is to look not just at our students that need remediation, but students that need acceleration and are ready to move on,” Woods said. “Educational success should not have a cap, it should have an infinite ceiling.”
