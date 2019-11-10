Gwinnett students and parents have a few days left to help their favorite teacher win a $200 gift card for their classroom.
The Georgia School of Orthodontics is hosting voting in its “Books & Braces” program until Thursday. Students, parents and friends can vote daily by completing a form at www.BracesToday.com/WishList.
The contest will reward 10 active teachers in grades K-12 who get the highest number of votes. The winners will be announced Friday.
“Through our ‘Books & Braces’ program, we want to express our appreciation to those teachers who give so much to the students in our community,” said GSO Program Director Dr. Ricky E. Harrell.
Anyone who participates is eligible to receive a $50 gift card in a raffle drawing. Participants must vote for their favorite teacher and then post a photo of themselves with that teacher, or classroom, on Facebook or Instagram while tagging the Georgia School of Orthodontics (@gaorthodontics) and use the hashtag #GSOWishList.
Contest rules are listed at BracesToday.com/WishList.