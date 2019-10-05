The Georgia School of Orthodontics recently announced its advanced specialty education program in orthodontics and dentofacial orthopedics has received "Accreditation without Reporting Requirements" from the Commission on Dental Accreditation, also known as CODA.
The school, which has campuses in Atlanta and Duluth, began its 36-month residency program in 2016 and had been operating under an "Initial Accreditation" from CODA until now. Eighteen students are chosen for the residency program each year.
“Our resident dentists are educated by our immensely talented group of faculty who have the full spectrum of professional orthodontic experience and who are dedicated to providing exceptional training to our residents,” said Chris Lazzara, founding member of GSO’s Board of Trustees.
“Our goal is to train and graduate a group of orthodontists who are dedicated to serving their patients and who will continue our mission of providing complimentary care programs to local communities.”