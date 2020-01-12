Children and teens with a knack for creating artwork or who simply enjoy nature are encouraged to participate in Georgia’s 15th annual Youth Birding Competition through a T-shirt Art Contest April 24-25.
A winner will be picked from each of these age categories: primary (pre-K-second grade), elementary school (third-fifth grade), middle school (sixth-eighth grade) and high school.
One winner will be awarded the grand prize of having their artwork appear on the 2020 Youth Birding Competition T-shirt and will receive a $100 Amazon gift card. The other three winners will each receive a $50 Amazon gift card, redeemable for art supplies.
In hopes of encouraging artists to participate in the competition, another award will recognize the best artwork from a member of a team involved in the competition (if a participant doesn’t already place in the regular art contest).
To enter, participants must draw or paint a wild, native Georgia bird that has not been previously featured on a Youth Birding Competition T-shirt (more details at www.georgiawildlife.com/YBCTshirtArtContest). Artwork of exotic or domesticated species, such as European starlings, pigeons, yellow ducks, peacocks and parrots, will be disqualified.
Artwork may be created on paper or sheet canvas, at least 8-by-10 inches but no larger than 11-by-17 inches. Draw or paint the bird’s features as accurately as possible. A simple background that provides habitat context is good to include, but make sure your bird stands out well and is the focus of the artwork, keeping in mind that contrasting colors scan best for a T-shirt.
Only one entry per person is allowed, and it must be the child or teen’s original artwork. Participation in the Youth Birding Competition on April 24-25 is encouraged, but not required to submit artwork for the T-shirt Art Contest.
Mail or deliver the artwork in a large envelope – flat, not folded – by March 6 (postmarked), to GA DNR-WRD, YBC T-shirt Art Contest (Attn: Linda May), 2600 Hwy. 155 SW, Stockbridge, GA 30281. On a separate piece of paper, gently taped to the back of the artwork, include the participant’s name, school, age, grade level, mailing address, phone number, parent or teacher’s e-mail address, and the species name of the bird depicted.
Competitors in the birding event can pick up their submissions at the April 25 banquet at Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center in Mansfield (www.georgiawildlife.com/CharlieElliot), which is where select artwork will be displayed and the winners announced.
Artwork from children and teens who do not take part in the Youth Birding Competition can either be picked up at Charlie Elliot Wildlife Center through May 16 during business hours or returned by mail, but only if a large, self-addressed envelope with at least six first-class stamps is included with the submission.
The 2020 Youth Birding Competition starts at 5 p.m. Friday, April 24, and ends at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 25. Groups may use as much or as little of that time to count as many birds as possible throughout Georgia. Although teams may start birding anywhere in the state, they must turn in their checklists at Charlie Elliot Wildlife Center by 5 p.m. that Saturday.
For more information on the T-shirt Art Contest, visit www.georgiawildlife.com/YBCTshirtArtContest. To contact Linda May, art contest coordinator, call 706-319-0211 or email linda.ma@dnr.ga.gov.
Details on the 2020 Youth Birding Competition, including registering a team online for this exciting event (March 31 deadline), will be posted soon at www.georgiawildlife.com/YBC. To contact the competition coordinator Tim Keyes, call 912-262-3191 or email tim.keyes@dnr.ga.gov.
