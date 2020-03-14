Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger postponed Georgia’s upcoming Democratic Presidential Preference Primary on Saturday, pushing it back nearly two months because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The primary will now be held May 19, along with the primary for local, state and other federal offices, such as U.S. House and Senate seats. As a result, early voting in the presidential primary was halted Saturday, and is expected to resume April 27.
One of the factors behind the decision were concerns about the health of poll workers who, on average, are often older residents who are in one of the groups that are at a higher risk of catching COVID-19.
“Given these circumstances, I believe it is necessary and prudent to suspend in-person voting in the Presidential Preference Primary, and the local elections associated with them, and resume in-person voting for those elections as part of the already scheduled May 19 General Primary,” Raffensperger said in a statement.
Georgia is the second state to postpone its presidential primary. Louisiana became the first state to do so on Friday. Raffensperger’s announcement came hours after Gov. Brian Kemp declared a public health emergency in the state because of the outbreak of the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19.
“Events are moving rapidly and my highest priority is protecting the health of our poll workers, their families, and the community at large,” Raffensperger said.
The Democratic Party was the only party which had a contested presidential primary on the March 24 ballot, with party members expected to choose between Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders and U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.
“Our priority is to protect the health and safety of all Georgians and to ensure that as many Georgians as possible have an opportunity to vote,” said State Senator Nikema Williams, the Chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Georgia. “Continued in-person voting could compromise both goals.”
Williams said voters who have already cast ballots during early voting for the March 24 presidential primary will not be barred from casting ballots for other races which had already been scheduled to appear on the May 19 ballot.
The Secretary of State's Office anticipates that the new voting machine system put in place in Georgia is expected to be able to keep track of who has voted in the presidential primary already and adjust voters May 19 ballot accordingly when they show up to vote.
Voters who have already cast a ballot in the Democratic Party's presidential primary are not expected to see that race on their May 19 ballot. Those who have not already cast a ballot in the presidential primary are expected to see the race show up on their May 19 ballot, however.
“Georgians who have already cast their vote in person or by mail for the March 24 primary will be able to vote again in the May 19 primary for the elections already scheduled for that date,” she said. “If Georgians who have already cast their vote for the March 24 primary do not vote again in the May 19 primary, their votes for the presidential preference primary will still count.”
