There have been 28 new cases of the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19, and one additional death, confirmed in Georgia since noon, state health officials announced Monday night.
The latest update from the Georgia Department of Public Health, at 7 p.m., shows there are now 800 cases of the disease in the state, and the number of people who died stands at 26.
There have been 1,245 tests conducted by state health officials while commercial labs have conducted another 3,824 tests.
People in the 18 to 59 age group make up a majority, 59% to be exact, of cases in Georgia. They are followed by people in the 60 and over age group (36%) and newborns to 17-year-olds (1%). The ages of patients is unknown in 4% of COVID-19 cases in Georgia.
Women make up 50% of cases reported in Georgia where the gender is known, and men make up another 48%. The gender of patients is unknown in the rest of the cases reported so far.
Fulton County, by far, continues to have the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 152 cases reported there so far. It is followed by Cobb County, which has 79 cases, DeKalb County (74 cases), Dougherty County (69 cases) and Bartow County (61 cases).
Gwinnett has had 35 cases of the disease reported so far.
The county of residence is unknown in 46 cases.
The remaining cases are spread out across the following counties:
• Cherokee 24
• Carroll 21
• Clayton 19
• Lee 19
• Clarke 14
• Fayette 11
• Richmond 11
• Floyd 10
• Hall 10
• Coweta 9
• Henry 9
• Lowndes 8
• Douglas 7
• Forsyth 7
• Gordon 6
• Paulding 5
• Rockdale 5
• Chatham 4
• Glynn 4
• Newton 4
• Polk 4
• Spalding 4
• Troup 4
• Columbia 3
• Lamar 3
• Oconee 3
• Peach 3
• Pickens 3
• Worth 3
• Baldwin 2
• Bibb 2
• Butts 2
• Early 2
• Effingham 2
• Laurens 2
• Lumpkin 2
• Muscogee 2
• Sumter 2
• Terrell 2
• Tift 2
• Whitfield 2
• Barrow 1
• Burke 1
• Catoosa 1
• Charlton 1
• Chattooga 1
• Clinch 1
• Coffee 1
• Dawson 1
• Harris 1
• Heard 1
• Houston 1
• Liberty 1
• Lincoln 1
• Madison 1
• Miller 1
• Monroe 1
• Morgan 1
• Pierce 1
• Randolph 1
• Tattnall 1
• Turner 1
• Twiggs 1
• Washington 1
