There have been 22 new cases of the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19 reported in Georgia since last night, state health officials reported at noon Saturday.
Georgia's total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is now at 507, and the death toll remains at 14, according to the latest figures.
State officials have conducted 772 tests, wile commercial labs have conducted an additional 2,292 tests for the disease.
People ages 18 to 59 make up the largest group of cases, 41% in all, followed by people 60 and older (33%) and the newborns to 17-year-olds age group (1%). The ages of 25% of Georgians who have the disease is listed as "unknown" however.
Women make up 50% of cases with men making up another 49%, but the gender of 1% of patients who have the disease is listed as "unknown."
Fulton County remains the hardest hit county in the state, with 92 confirmed cases so far. Bartow County has the second highest total (56), followed by Cobb County (49).
Dougherty County, where the disease has been rapidly spreading, has 46 confirmed cases. That is an increase of two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since last night.
DeKalb County follows Dougherty with 37 cases.
In Gwinnett, there were no new cases since last night. The county's total is currently 23 cases.
There are 31 cases where the county of residence is not known.
Beyond that, other counties affected include:
• Cherokee: 17
• Lee: 14
• Clayton: 11
• Clarke: 10
• Fayette: 9
• Richmond: 9
• Floyd: 8
• Carroll: 7
• Coweta: 7
• Lowndes: 7
• Hall: 6
• Henry: 6
• Newton: 4
• Forsyth: 3
• Gordon: 3
• Paulding: 3
• Polk: 3
• Troup: 3
• Baldwin: 2
• Chatham: 2
• Columbia: 2
• Early: 2
• Glynn: 2
• Laurens: 2
• Peach: 2
• Pickens: 2
• Spalding: 2
• Sumter: 2
• Terrell: 2
• Worth: 2
• Barrow: 1
• Bibb: 1
• Charlton: 1
• Dawson: 1
• Douglas: 1
• Effingham: 1
• Heard: 1
• Houston: 1
• Lamar: 1
• Lincoln: 1
• Miller: 1
• Monroe: 1
• Muscogee: 1
• Oconee: 1
• Randolph: 1
• Rockdale: 1
• Tift: 1
• Turner: 1
• Whitfield: 1
