There have been 80 new cases of the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19 reported in Georgia since noon, according to state health officials.
The Georgia Department of Public Health reported a total of 2,446 cases so far in the state as of 7 p.m. Saturday. There have been 79 deaths from the disease so far, which is about 3.23% of all cases.
There have been 660 hospitalizations, which is about 26.98% of cases.
People ages 18-59 make up 56% of cases, followed by people over 60 (35%), newborns to 17-year-olds (1%). The ages of 8% of people who've gotten the disease is unknown.
Women make up 49% of cases where the gender is known, and men make up another 47%. The gender is unknown in the remaining cases.
Fulton County, by far, has had the most cases, with a total of 378 cases and 13 deaths. It is followed by DeKalb County (246 cases and three deaths), Dougherty County (224 cases, 17 deaths), Cobb County (185 cases, nine deaths) and Gwinnett County (131 cases, one death) in the top five for the state.
The county of residence for 229 cases and two deaths is unknown.
The remaining cases are spread across the following counties:
Bartow 117 cases, 1 death
Carroll 64 cases
Clayton 57 cases, 1 death
Cherokee 54 cases, 1 death
Henry 50 cases, 1 death
Lee 39 cases, 6 deaths
Clarke 35 cases, 2 deaths
Douglas 35 cases, 1 death
Hall 31 cases
Floyd 27 cases, 1 death
Fayette 26 cases, 3 deaths
Forsyth 22 cases, 1 death
Coweta 20 cases, 2 deaths
Lowndes 20 cases, 1 death
Paulding 20 cases
Rockdale 17 cases, 1 death
Early 16 cases, 1 death
Chatham 15 cases
Mitchell 15 cases
Newton 15 cases
Gordon 14 cases, 1 death
Bibb 13 cases
Houston 13 cases, 1 death
Sumter 13 cases, 1 death
Tift 13 cases
Columbia 12 cases
Richmond 12 cases
Spalding 11 cases
Oconee 10 cases
Polk 10 cases
Terrell 10 cases, 2 deaths
Laurens 9 cases
Troup 9 cases, 1 death
Muscogee 8 cases
Worth 8 cases, 1 death
Barrow 7 cases, 1 death
Bryan 7 cases
Coffee 7 cases
Glynn 7 cases
Thomas 7 cases
Crisp 6 cases
Peach 6 cases
Whitfield 6 cases
Butts 5 cases
Colquitt 5 cases
Pickens 5 cases, 1 death
Upson 5 cases
Ware 5 cases
Decatur 4 cases
Effingham 4 cases
Lumpkin 4 cases
Miller 4 cases
Burke 3 cases
Calhoun 3 cases
Catoosa 3 cases
Fannin 3 cases
Irwin 3 cases
Liberty 3 cases
Lincoln 3 cases
Madison 3 cases
Meriwether 3 cases
Monroe 3 cases
Pulaski 3 cases
Randolph 3 cases
Seminole 3 cases
Stephens 3 cases
Baldwin 2 cases
Ben Hill 2 cases
Camden 2 cases
Dawson 2 cases
Franklin 2 cases
Haralson 2 cases
Harris 2 cases
Jackson 2 cases
Jasper 2 cases
Jones 2 cases
Lamar 2 cases
Murray 2 cases
Pierce 2 cases
Tattnall 2 cases
Turner 2 cases
Twiggs 2 cases
Walton 2 cases
Washington 2 cases
Baker 1 cases, 1 death
Bulloch 1 case
Charlton 1 case
Chattahoochee 1 case
Chattooga 1 case
Clinch 1 case
Dodge 1 case
Greene 1 case
Hart 1 case
Heard 1 case, 1 death
Jenkins 1 case
Long 1 case
Macon 1 case
Mcduffie 1 case
Morgan 1 case
Pike 1 case
Taylor 1 case
Toombs 1 case
Wheeler 1 case
White 1 case
Wilkes 1 case
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.