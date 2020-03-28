March 28 7 pm COVID-19 map.jpg

There have been 80 new cases of the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19 reported in Georgia since noon, according to state health officials.

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported a total of 2,446 cases so far in the state as of 7 p.m. Saturday. There have been 79 deaths from the disease so far, which is about 3.23% of all cases.

There have been 660 hospitalizations, which is about 26.98% of cases.

People ages 18-59 make up 56% of cases, followed by people over 60 (35%), newborns to 17-year-olds (1%). The ages of 8% of people who've gotten the disease is unknown.

Women make up 49% of cases where the gender is known, and men make up another 47%. The gender is unknown in the remaining cases.

Fulton County, by far, has had the most cases, with a total of 378 cases and 13 deaths. It is followed by DeKalb County (246 cases and three deaths), Dougherty County (224 cases, 17 deaths), Cobb County (185 cases, nine deaths) and Gwinnett County (131 cases, one death) in the top five for the state.

The county of residence for 229 cases and two deaths is unknown.

The remaining cases are spread across the following counties:

Bartow 117 cases, 1 death

Carroll 64 cases

Clayton 57 cases, 1 death

Cherokee 54 cases, 1 death

Henry 50 cases, 1 death

Lee 39 cases, 6 deaths

Clarke 35 cases, 2 deaths

Douglas 35 cases, 1 death

Hall 31 cases

Floyd 27 cases, 1 death

Fayette 26 cases, 3 deaths

Forsyth 22 cases, 1 death

Coweta 20 cases, 2 deaths

Lowndes 20 cases, 1 death

Paulding 20 cases

Rockdale 17 cases, 1 death

Early 16 cases, 1 death

Chatham 15 cases

Mitchell 15 cases

Newton 15 cases

Gordon 14 cases, 1 death

Bibb 13 cases

Houston 13 cases, 1 death

Sumter 13 cases, 1 death

Tift 13 cases

Columbia 12 cases

Richmond 12 cases

Spalding 11 cases

Oconee 10 cases

Polk 10 cases

Terrell 10 cases, 2 deaths

Laurens 9 cases

Troup 9 cases, 1 death

Muscogee 8 cases

Worth 8 cases, 1 death

Barrow 7 cases, 1 death

Bryan 7 cases

Coffee 7 cases

Glynn 7 cases

Thomas 7 cases

Crisp 6 cases

Peach 6 cases

Whitfield 6 cases

Butts 5 cases

Colquitt 5 cases

Pickens 5 cases, 1 death

Upson 5 cases

Ware 5 cases

Decatur 4 cases

Effingham 4 cases

Lumpkin 4 cases

Miller 4 cases

Burke 3 cases

Calhoun 3 cases

Catoosa 3 cases

Fannin 3 cases

Irwin 3 cases

Liberty 3 cases

Lincoln 3 cases

Madison 3 cases

Meriwether 3 cases

Monroe 3 cases

Pulaski 3 cases

Randolph 3 cases

Seminole 3 cases

Stephens 3 cases

Baldwin 2 cases

Ben Hill 2 cases

Camden 2 cases

Dawson 2 cases

Franklin 2 cases

Haralson 2 cases

Harris 2 cases

Jackson 2 cases

Jasper 2 cases

Jones 2 cases

Lamar 2 cases

Murray 2 cases

Pierce 2 cases

Tattnall 2 cases

Turner 2 cases

Twiggs 2 cases

Walton 2 cases

Washington 2 cases

Baker 1 cases, 1 death

Bulloch 1 case

Charlton 1 case

Chattahoochee 1 case

Chattooga 1 case

Clinch 1 case

Dodge 1 case

Greene 1 case

Hart 1 case

Heard 1 case, 1 death

Jenkins 1 case

Long 1 case

Macon 1 case

Mcduffie 1 case

Morgan 1 case

Pike 1 case

Taylor 1 case

Toombs 1 case

Wheeler 1 case

White 1 case

Wilkes 1 case

Made with Flourish

Recommended for you

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

Stay Informed

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.