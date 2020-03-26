There have been 138 new cases of the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19 confirmed in Georgia and one additional death from the disease since the last report Wednesday night, state health officials announced Thursday at noon.
The latest update from the Georgia Department of Public Health, shows there are now 1,525 cases of the disease in the state, and the number of people who died stands at 48. That is 3.15% of the cases in Georgia.
Officials said 473 Georgians have been hospitalized because of the disease so far. That's 31% of all cases seen in the state up to now.
There have been 1,646 tests conducted by state health officials while commercial labs have conducted another 7,280 tests.
People in the 18 to 59 age group make up the majority of cases seen in the state, 59% of cases in all, followed by people in the 60 and over age group (35%) and newborns to 17-year-olds (1%). The ages of patients is unknown in 5% of COVID-19 cases in Georgia.
Women make up 50% of cases reported in Georgia where the gender is known, and men make up another 46%. The gender of patients is unknown in the rest of the cases reported so far.
Fulton County, by far, continues to have the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 211 cases reported there so far. It is followed by Dougherty County, which has 156 cases, DeKalb County (129 cases), Cobb County (115 cases) and Bartow County ( 86 cases).
Gwinnett has had 75 cases of the disease reported so far.
The county of residence is unknown in 166 cases.
The remaining cases in Georgia are spread out across the following counties:
Carroll 50
Cherokee 38
Clayton 32
Lee 30
Henry 25
Clarke 24
Hall 21
Douglas 18
Floyd 16
Forsyth 15
Fayette 14
Coweta 12
Lowndes 12
Rockdale 12
Spalding 11
Columbia 10
Mitchell 10
Newton 10
Polk 10
Richmond 10
Troup 10
Chatham 9
Gordon 9
Houston 9
Bibb 8
Early 7
Laurens 7
Oconee 7
Paulding 7
Glynn 5
Muscogee 5
Peach 5
Sumter 5
Terrell 5
Tift 5
Whitfield 5
Worth 5
Barrow 4
Colquitt 4
Crisp 4
Lumpkin 4
Pickens 4
Bryan 3
Butts 3
Dawson 3
Effingham 3
Lamar 3
Monroe 3
Baldwin 2
Camden 2
Coffee 2
Decatur 2
Irwin 2
Jasper 2
Madison 2
Miller 2
Seminole 2
Tattnall 2
Turner 2
Twiggs 2
Washington 2
Baker 1
Ben Hill 1
Burke 1
Catoosa 1
Charlton 1
Chattooga 1
Clinch 1
Dodge 1
Fannin 1
Greene 1
Harris 1
Heard 1
Jackson 1
Jones 1
Liberty 1
Lincoln 1
Long 1
Macon 1
Meriwether 1
Morgan 1
Pierce 1
Pulaski 1
Randolph 1
Stephens 1
Taylor 1
Thomas 1
Toombs 1
Ware 1
White 1
Wilkes 1
