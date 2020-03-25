There have been 140 new cases of the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19, and seven additional deaths, confirmed in Georgia since noon, state health officials announced Wednesday night.
The latest update from the Georgia Department of Public Health, at 7 p.m., shows there are now 1,387 cases of the disease in the state, and the number of people who died stands at 47. That is 3.39% of the cases in Georgia.
Officials said 438 Georgians have been hospitalized because of the disease so far. That's 31.58% of all cases seen in the state up to now.
There have been 1,482 tests conducted by state health officials while commercial labs have conducted another 4,697 tests.
People in the 18 to 59 age group make up the majority of cases seen in the state, 60% of cases in all, followed by people in the 60 and over age group (36%) and newborns to 17-year-olds (1%). The ages of patients is unknown in 3% of COVID-19 cases in Georgia.
Women make up 50% of cases reported in Georgia where the gender is known, and men make up another 48%. The gender of patients is unknown in the rest of the cases reported so far.
Fulton County, by far, continues to have the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 204 cases reported there so far. It is followed by DeKalb County, which has 125 cases, Dougherty County (123 cases), Cobb County (109 cases) and Bartow County (82 cases).
Gwinnett has had 69 cases of the disease reported so far. That is an increase of 21 confirmed cases in seven hours in Gwinnett, according to state figures.
The county of residence is unknown in 160 cases.
The remaining cases in Georgia are spread out across the following counties:
Carroll 50
Cherokee 36
Clayton 29
Lee 25
Clarke 21
Henry 20
Hall 19
Douglas 18
Floyd 14
Fayette 12
Lowndes 12
Columbia 10
Coweta 10
Forsyth 10
Richmond 10
Rockdale 10
Spalding 10
Gordon 9
Polk 9
Newton 8
Chatham 7
Laurens 7
Troup 7
Bibb 6
Early 6
Houston 6
Oconee 6
Paulding 6
Glynn 5
Peach 5
Sumter 5
Tift 5
Mitchell 4
Muscogee 4
Pickens 4
Terrell 4
Whitfield 4
Baker 3
Bryan 3
Butts 3
Crisp 3
Effingham 3
Lamar 3
Lumpkin 3
Monroe 3
Worth 3
Baldwin 2
Barrow 2
Coffee 2
Colquitt 2
Irwin 2
Jasper 2
Madison 2
Miller 2
Seminole 2
Twiggs 2
Washington 2
Ben Hill 1
Burke 1
Camden 1
Catoosa 1
Charlton 1
Chattooga 1
Clinch 1
Dawson 1
Decatur 1
Dodge 1
Fannin 1
Greene 1
Harris 1
Heard 1
Jackson 1
Jones 1
Liberty 1
Lincoln 1
Long 1
Macon 1
Meriwether 1
Morgan 1
Pierce 1
Pulaski 1
Randolph 1
Stephens 1
Tattnall 1
Taylor 1
Thomas 1
Turner 1
Ware 1
White 1
Wilkes 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.