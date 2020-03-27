There have been 197 new cases of the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19 confirmed in Georgia since noon, state health officials announced Friday night.
The latest update from the Georgia Department of Public Health, at 7 p.m., shows there are now 2,198 cases of the disease in the state, and the number of people who died stands at 65. That is 2.96% of the cases in Georgia.
Officials said 607 Georgians have been hospitalized because of the disease so far. That's 27.62 % of all cases seen in the state up to now.
People in the 18 to 59 age group make up the majority of cases seen in the state, 56% of cases in all, followed by people in the 60 and over age group (34%) and newborns to 17-year-olds (1%). The ages of patients is unknown in 9% of COVID-19 cases in Georgia.
Women make up 49% of cases reported in Georgia where the gender is known, and men make up another 46%. The gender of patients is unknown in the rest of the cases reported so far.
Fulton County, by far, continues to have the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 347 cases and 12 deaths reported there so far. It is followed by DeKalb County, which has had 219 cases and two deaths, Dougherty County (203 cases, 13 deaths), Cobb County (163 cases, five deaths) and Gwinnett County (121 cases, one death).
The county of residence is unknown in 207 cases.
The remaining cases in Georgia are spread out across the following counties:
Bartow 107 cases, 1 death
Carroll 61 cases
Clayton 53 cases, 1 death
Cherokee 50 cases, 1 death
Henry 44 cases, 1 death
Lee 37 cases, 5 deaths
Clarke 34 cases, 2 deaths
Douglas 32 cases, 1 death
Hall 30 cases
Floyd 26 cases, 1 death
Fayette 22 cases, 2 deaths
Forsyth 21 cases, 1 death
Lowndes 20 cases, 1 death
Coweta 19 cases, 2 deaths
Rockdale 16 cases, 1 death
Chatham 15 cases
Newton 15 cases
Mitchell 14 cases
Early 13 cases, 1 death
Paulding 13 cases
Tift 13 cases
Gordon 12 cases, 1 death
Bibb 11 cases
Richmond 11 cases
Spalding 11 cases
Columbia 10 cases
Houston 10 cases, 1 death
Oconee 10 cases
Polk 10 cases
Sumter 10 cases
Troup 9 cases, 1 death
Barrow 7 cases, 1 death
Glynn 7 cases
Laurens 7 cases
Muscogee 7 cases
Worth 7 cases, 1 death
Peach 6 cases
Terrell 6 cases, 2 deaths
Whitfield 6 cases
Bryan 5 cases
Colquitt 5 cases
Crisp 4 cases
Effingham 4 cases
Lumpkin 4 cases
Pickens 4 cases, 1 death
Upson 4 cases
Burke 3 cases
Butts 3 cases
Coffee 3 cases
Decatur 3 cases
Fannin 3 cases
Irwin 3 cases
Lincoln 3 cases
Madison 3 cases
Meriwether 3 cases
Miller 3 cases
Monroe 3 cases
Randolph 3 cases
Thomas 3 cases
Baldwin 2 cases
Ben Hill 2 cases
Calhoun 2 cases
Camden 2 cases
Dawson 2 cases
Jackson 2 cases
Jasper 2 cases
Jones 2 cases
Lamar 2 cases
Pulaski 2 cases
Seminole 2 cases
Stephens 2 cases
Tattnall 2 cases
Turner 2 cases
Twiggs 2 cases
Ware 2 cases
Washington 2 cases
Baker 1 case, one death
Catoosa 1 case
Charlton 1 case
Chattahoochee 1 case
Chattooga 1 cases
Clinch 1 cases
Dodge 1 cases
Franklin 1 cases
Greene 1 cases
Haralson 1 cases
Harris 1 cases
Hart 1 cases
Heard 1 case, 1 death
Liberty 1 case
Long 1 case
Macon 1 case
Mcduffie 1 case
Morgan 1 case
Pierce 1 case
Taylor 1 case
Toombs 1 case
White 1 case
Wilkes 1 case
