There have been 197 new cases of the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19 confirmed in Georgia since noon, state health officials announced Friday night.

The latest update from the Georgia Department of Public Health, at 7 p.m., shows there are now 2,198 cases of the disease in the state, and the number of people who died stands at 65. That is 2.96% of the cases in Georgia.

Officials said 607 Georgians have been hospitalized because of the disease so far. That's 27.62 % of all cases seen in the state up to now.

People in the 18 to 59 age group make up the majority of cases seen in the state, 56% of cases in all, followed by people in the 60 and over age group (34%) and newborns to 17-year-olds (1%). The ages of patients is unknown in 9% of COVID-19 cases in Georgia.

Women make up 49% of cases reported in Georgia where the gender is known, and men make up another 46%. The gender of patients is unknown in the rest of the cases reported so far.

Fulton County, by far, continues to have the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 347 cases and 12 deaths reported there so far. It is followed by DeKalb County, which has had 219 cases and two deaths, Dougherty County (203 cases, 13 deaths), Cobb County (163 cases, five deaths) and Gwinnett County (121 cases, one death).

The county of residence is unknown in 207 cases.

The remaining cases in Georgia are spread out across the following counties:

Bartow 107 cases, 1 death

Carroll 61 cases

Clayton 53 cases, 1 death

Cherokee 50 cases, 1 death

Henry 44 cases, 1 death

Lee 37 cases, 5 deaths

Clarke 34 cases, 2 deaths

Douglas 32 cases, 1 death

Hall 30 cases

Floyd 26 cases, 1 death

Fayette 22 cases, 2 deaths

Forsyth 21 cases, 1 death

Lowndes 20 cases, 1 death

Coweta 19 cases, 2 deaths

Rockdale 16 cases, 1 death

Chatham 15 cases

Newton 15 cases

Mitchell 14 cases

Early 13 cases, 1 death

Paulding 13 cases

Tift 13 cases

Gordon 12 cases, 1 death

Bibb 11 cases

Richmond 11 cases

Spalding 11 cases

Columbia 10 cases

Houston 10 cases, 1 death

Oconee 10 cases

Polk 10 cases

Sumter 10 cases

Troup 9 cases, 1 death

Barrow 7 cases, 1 death

Glynn 7 cases

Laurens 7 cases

Muscogee 7 cases

Worth 7 cases, 1 death

Peach 6 cases

Terrell 6 cases, 2 deaths

Whitfield 6 cases

Bryan 5 cases

Colquitt 5 cases

Crisp 4 cases

Effingham 4 cases

Lumpkin 4 cases

Pickens 4 cases, 1 death

Upson 4 cases

Burke 3 cases

Butts 3 cases

Coffee 3 cases

Decatur 3 cases

Fannin 3 cases

Irwin 3 cases

Lincoln 3 cases

Madison 3 cases

Meriwether 3 cases

Miller 3 cases

Monroe 3 cases

Randolph 3 cases

Thomas 3 cases

Baldwin 2 cases

Ben Hill 2 cases

Calhoun 2 cases

Camden 2 cases

Dawson 2 cases

Jackson 2 cases

Jasper 2 cases

Jones 2 cases

Lamar 2 cases

Pulaski 2 cases

Seminole 2 cases

Stephens 2 cases

Tattnall 2 cases

Turner 2 cases

Twiggs 2 cases

Ware 2 cases

Washington 2 cases

Baker 1 case, one death

Catoosa 1 case

Charlton 1 case

Chattahoochee 1 case

Chattooga 1 cases

Clinch 1 cases

Dodge 1 cases

Franklin 1 cases

Greene 1 cases

Haralson 1 cases

Harris 1 cases

Hart 1 cases

Heard 1 case, 1 death

Liberty 1 case

Long 1 case

Macon 1 case

Mcduffie 1 case

Morgan 1 case

Pierce 1 case

Taylor 1 case

Toombs 1 case

White 1 case

Wilkes 1 case

