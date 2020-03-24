The number of case of the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19 that have been confirmed in Georgia crossed the 1,000 cases threshold on Tuesday, state health officials announced.
There have been 71 new cases of the disease reported in the state since noon, according to the latest figures from the state.
The latest update from the Georgia Department of Public Health, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, shows there are now 1,097 cases of the disease in the state, and the number of people who died stands at 38.
And, for the first time Tuesday night, the state began including the number of Georgians hospitalized with COVID-19. There have been 361 hospitalizations in the state so far, according to the data. That is 32.9% of cases seen in Georgia.
"Today’s significant increase in cases is in part reflective of improvement in electronic reporting efficiency from commercial laboratories," state officials said on the state's reporting website Tuesday night. "These reports often have sparse patient data and DPH will be working to complete these records, so data will change over time."
There have been 1,378 tests conducted by state health officials while commercial labs have conducted another 4,106 tests.
People in the 18 to 59 age group make up the majority cases, 56% of all cases seen in Georgia so far, followed by people in the 60 and over age group (35%) and newborns to 17-year-olds (1%).
The ages of patients is unknown in 8% of COVID-19 cases in Georgia.
Women make up 50% of cases reported in Georgia where the gender is known, and men make up another 49%. The gender of patients is unknown in the rest of the cases reported so far.
Fulton County, by far, continues to have the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 191 cases reported there so far. It is followed by DeKalb County, which has 107 cases, Dougherty County (101 cases), Cobb County (90 cases) and Bartow County (76 cases).
Gwinnett has had 46 cases of the disease reported so far.
The county of residence is unknown in 79 cases.
The remaining cases in Georgia are spread out across the following counties:
• Cherokee: 30
• Carroll: 26
• Lee: 24
• Clayton: 21
• Clarke: 17
• Hall: 16
• Henry: 13
• Douglas: 12
• Fayette: 12
• Floyd: 12
• Lowndes: 11
• Coweta: 10
• Richmond: 10
• Forsyth: 8
• Gordon: 8
• Polk: 8
• Rockdale: 8
• Chatham: 7
• Columbia: 6
• Laurens: 6
• Newton: 6
• Paulding: 6
• Troup: 6
• Early: 5
• Glynn: 5
• Houston: 5
• Oconee: 5
• Spalding: 5
• Bibb: 4
• Mitchell: 4
• Muscogee: 4
• Pickens: 4
• Sumter: 4
• Tift: 4
• Worth: 4
• Baker: 3
• Crisp: 3
• Effingham: 3
• Lamar: 3
• Lumpkin: 3
• Monroe: 3
• Peach: 3
• Terrell: 3
• Baldwin: 2
• Barrow: 2
• Bryan: 2
• Butts: 2
• Coffee: 2
• Seminole: 2
• Stephens: 2
• Whitfield: 2
• Ben Hill: 1
• Burke: 1
• Camden: 1
• Catoosa: 1
• Charlton: 1
• Chattooga: 1
• Clinch: 1
• Colquitt: 1
• Dawson: 1
• Fannin: 1
• Greene: 1
• Harris: 1
• Heard: 1
• Irwin: 1
• Jasper: 1
• Liberty: 1
• Lincoln: 1
• Macon: 1
• Madison: 1
• Meriwether: 1
• Miller: 1
• Morgan: 1
• Pierce: 1
• Pulaski: 1
• Randolph: 1
• Tattnall: 1
• Telfair: 1
• Turner: 1
• Twiggs: 1
• Walton: 1
• Washington: 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.