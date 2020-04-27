According to new numbers released by the Georgia Department of Public Health, Georgia now has 1,000 deaths from the COVID-19 coronavirus disease.
The state's death toll from the disease was exactly 1,000 as of 10 p.m. Monday. At that time, there have been 24,226 total COVID-19 cases reported.
The Georgia Department of Public Health has reported 4,749 hospitalizations and 1,072 cases where the patient was admitted to the ICU as of 10 p.m.. There have been 127,169 tests administered at this time.
Gov. Brian Kemp announced during a press conference held Monday that the Georgia Department of Public Health's web site will now report numbers in real time instead of twice daily updates it had been posting.
The state has not released figures on the number of people who got COVID-19 but later recovered.
Fulton County continues to have the most cases in Georgia, 2,681 cases and 103 deaths in all. Among the five counties with the highest case totals, Fulton is followed by:
• DeKalb (1,858 cases, 42 deaths)
• Gwinnett (1,546 cases, 52 deaths)
• Cobb (1,483 cases, 81 deaths)
• Dougherty (1,480 cases, 114 deaths)
Hall County is next with 1,099 cases and 12 deaths.
For access to cases and death totals by county, as well as more data from the Georgia Department of Health, CLICK HERE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.