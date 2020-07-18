Gwinnett County’s COVID-19 novel coronavirus case total has surged over the last three weeks, causing it to surpass one milestone in the pandemic on Saturday and close in on another.
State health officials reported on Saturday that there were 337 new cases in a 24-hour period in the county, bringing Gwinnett’s case total to 13,234. The county’s case total has increased by 77.3%, or 5,771 new cases, over a three-week period, dating back to June 26.
Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey highlighted the increase during a news conference on Friday.
“Gwinnett, Fulton and DeKalb counties have the highest number of new cases over the past three weeks, accounting for nearly 26% of all new cases in the state,” Toomey said. “We continue to see outbreaks in workplaces, in businesses, in congregate settings, daycares, camps, fraternity houses, many churches and any places where there are a large number of people gathering.”
Gwinnett leads all Georgia counties in total COVID-19 cases.
Fulton County, which has had a total of 12,872 COVID-19 cases and 339 deaths, has seen 6,522 new cases — an increase of 102.7% in total cases — since June 26. Meanwhile, DeKalb County has had a total 9,597 cases and 188 deaths, but its case total has risen by 4,275 cases, or 80.3%, since June 26.
Statewide, Georgia has seen 139,872 cases, 3,168 deaths, 14,961 hospitalizations and 2,819 ICU admissions since the pandemic began. Since June 26, there have been 66,877 new cases of COVID-19 reported — an increase of 91.6%.
Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency data shows confirmed hospitalizations in the state — the number of hospitalizations on a specific date — had gone from 1,184 as of June 26, to 2,929 as of Saturday.
That’s a jump of 1,745 hospitalizations, and an increase of nearly 147.4%, from three weeks ago.
Currently, the death toll in Gwinnett stands at 197, which marks an increase of two new deaths in a 24-hour period. Over a one-week period, reports of COVID-19 related deaths in Gwinnett have increased by 15.
In all, there have been 24 new deaths from the disease reported in the county — a 13.8% increase in the death total — since July 3.
By comparison, there had been only five new deaths reported between June 26 and July 3, and seven new cases in the week before that, which is an increase of about 7.4% in the death total over that two-week time period.
The Georgia Department of Public Health has reported a total of 1,537 hospitalizations in Gwinnett, and an incidence rate of 1,362.72 cases for every 100,000 residents.
