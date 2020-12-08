Two Lawrenceville Police K9s are getting some protection from the Georgia Police K9 Foundation.
The foundation is donating LOF Streetfighter Vests to the Lawrenceville Police Department for two of its K9s. The vests are expected to be presented to department officials in January.
"Lawrenceville Police Department’s K9 Ali, a six-year-old German Shepherd, and K9 Hyro, a four-year-old German Shepherd, both serve and protect the citizens of Lawrenceville for the mere payment of a reward toy and praise from their handlers," the foundation said.
"They absolutely love family time and meeting the wonderful people in the Lawrenceville area. However, these incredible Law Enforcement K9s’ all time favorite activity is playing the game at work as a dual purpose K9s. Whether they are taking narcotics off the streets or tracking down bad guys and even missing children or adults, our four-legged officers love doing their job."
The vests are designed to have a lightweight soft body armor so the K9s will not become exhausted and overheated while performing their duties. That is especially important in summer months when heat indexes can exceed 100 degrees within a few minutes.
Foundation officials it is important to keep a K9's body temperature down while they are performing their police duties because they could otherwise experience heatstroke.
"The fabric in the LOF Streetfighter vest helps regulate the K9's body temperature keeping them comfortable and cool and are meant to be worn for entire shifts so that our four legged officers are protected at all times," foundation officials said. "K9 Officers unconditionally run into dangerous situations, regardless of whether or not a suspect could be armed with a lethal weapon.
"These vests are bullet resistant and shield the K9’s vital organs during any apprehension that may involve tracking and even, detaining a fleeing suspect before an officer can take full control. The Georgia Police K9 Foundation could not be more excited knowing we have assisted in the protection of our K9 officers against work related injuries or worse yet, death."
