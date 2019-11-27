You know what they say about cops and doughnuts.
With its tongue planted firmly in its cheek, the Brookhaven Police Department took to Facebook on Tuesday to report that Krispy Kreme doughnuts had fallen from a truck into a roadway.
Given the longstanding stereotype about cops and doughnuts, the department framed the spilled doughnuts as a tragedy.
"Just moments ago, your #BrookhavenPolice officers answered the call each of us fears most," department officials said in the social media post. "Dozens of donuts fell from a Krispy Kreme delivery truck as it drove along Peachtree Road. BPD rushed to the scene, but to no avail.
"We found total carnage; donuts scattered along the curb and into gutter- THE GUTTER, people!!! The response time was stellar, but we couldn’t beat the 5 second rule. We are deeply saddened to report that the donuts were a total loss."
Photos attached to the post show Brookhaven police standing along the roadside with a stream of Krispy Kreme doughnuts laying on the road behind them.
"As you can imagine, this is a very difficult time, and the senseless loss of these delicious pastries has deeply affected all of our officers," police said in the post. "We ask that you keep our department in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn this terrible moment."