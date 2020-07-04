Three students from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine’s Georgia campus were recently picked to serve in key roles in national professional societies, the school announced.
Kala Hurst, a member of the class of 2022, was appointed to serve as the Region IV director of the Student National Medical Association while Aldwin Soumare, a member of the class of 2022, was picked to be the co-chairman of the National Osteopathic Affairs Committee. Meanwhile, Jeffrey Clark, a member of the class of 2021, was chosen to serve as the chairman of the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists Pharmacy Student Forum Executive Committee for the 2020-2021 term.
In her role, Hurst will oversee chapters in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and the Caribbean.
“I feel so honored to be a leader in an organization that has so much history and aligns with my own personal passions,” she said. “During this tumultuous time, it is even more important to support and enhance the lives of minority medical students and push for substantial change that will increase the betterment for all.”
Soumare’s role with the National Osteopathic Affairs Committee will entail him representing osteopathic medical students across the U.S. as well as providing them with support and encouragement.
“(I am) elated to provide ways for osteopathic medical students to have their voices heard and represented on a grander scale,” he said. “This opportunity will create avenues for many students to be mentored, receive funding for SNMA-related events, and cultivate their development as future osteopathic practitioners.”
And, Clark will be one of five students chosen by the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists to serve on the Pharmacy Student Forum Executive Committee. Since he will be leading the forum, he will also serve as a voting representative in the society’s House of Delegates.
“I am honored to serve as the chair of the ASHP Pharmacy Student Forum and work with pharmacy students throughout the country,” Clark said. “The Pharmacy Student Forum prioritizes student pharmacists’ needs, ensuring we are well equipped to advance in our professional journey as we transition to pharmacy practitioners.”
