There was one new death and 65 new cases of the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19 confirmed in Georgia in a span of seven hours, state officials revealed Friday night.
There are now 485 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. The death toll rose to 14, up from 13 at noon. State officials switched to providing updates twice a day on Friday, with updates coming at noon and 7 p.m.
Dougherty County, where Albany is located, now has 44 confirmed cases, compared to 47 in Cobb.
Dougherty County, which state officials called one of Georgia's "hot spots" on Thursday, saw its number of confirmed cases increase by six since noon. Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey said on Thursday that cases in the Albany area have been traced back to two funerals.
Fulton County has the highest number of confirmed cases, with a total of 88, with Bartow County now holding the No. 2 spot on the list. There are 54 confirmed cases in Bartow County.
DeKalb County has 36 cases. Meanwhile, Gwinnett County saw its number of confirmed cases increase from 20 to 23 in a span of seven hours.
There are 31 cases where the patient's county of residence is not known.
The rest of the cases in Georgia are as follows:
Cherokee: 16
Lee: 13
Clarke: 10
Clayton: 10
Fayette: 9
Richmond: 8
Carroll: 7
Floyd: 7
Lowndes: 7
Coweta: 6
Hall: 6
Henry: 6
Newton: 4
Forsyth: 3
Gordon: 3
Paulding: 3
Polk: 3
Chatham: 2
Early: 2
Glynn: 2
Houston: 2
Laurens: 2
Pickens: 2
Spalding: 2
Sumter: 2
Terrell: 2
Troup: 2
Worth: 2
Barrow: 1
Bibb: 1
Charlton: 1
Columbia: 1
Dawson: 1
Douglas: 1
Effingham: 1
Heard: 1
Lamar: 1
Miller: 1
Monroe: 1
Muscogee: 1
Oconee: 1
Peach: 1
Randolph: 1
Rockdale: 1
Tift: 1
Turner: 1
Whitfield: 1
