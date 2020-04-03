Georgia has seen 136 new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus disease, and 14 additional deaths from it, since noon, according to new figures from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
State health officials said Georgia has now had 5,967 reported cases of COVID-19 and 198 deaths, according to figures released at 7 p.m. Friday. The deaths account for 3.32% of all cases seen in Georgia so far.
There have been 1,222 hospitalizations in Georgia because of the disease. That equates to 20.48% of all cases seen in the state.
The Department of Public Health has not released figures on the number of people who got the disease, but recovered.
The state's health lab has conducted 2,305 tests, with 424 of them turning up positive for COVID-19. Commercial labs have conducted another 22,960 with 5,543 of them being positive for the disease.
The state does not release county-by-county testing figures.
About 59% of people who have gotten COVID-19 in Georgia are between the ages of 18 and 59. Seniors ages 60 and older make up 35% of cases and newborns to 17-year-olds make up another 1% of cases. The ages of patients in the remaining 5% of cases is unknown.
Females make up 52% of cases in the state while men make up another 46%. The gender was unknown in 2% of cases reported in the state.
Fulton County has so far had the largest number of cases in the state, 910 cases and 26 deaths so far. Among the five counties with the highest number of cases, Fulton is followed by Dougherty County (607 counties, 30 deaths), DeKalb County (483 cases, eight deaths), Cobb County (422 cases, 20 deaths) and Gwinnett County (353 cases, eight deaths).
The county of residence was unknown in 264 cases and four deaths.
The county-by-county breakdown of cases and deaths is as follows:
April 3 7 p.m. COVID-19 numbers for Georgia, county by county
|Field 1
|Field 2
|Field 3
|COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County:
|No. Cases
|No. Deaths
|Fulton
|910
|26
|Dougherty
|607
|30
|Dekalb
|483
|8
|Cobb
|422
|20
|Gwinnett
|353
|8
|Clayton
|206
|8
|Bartow
|159
|6
|Carroll
|147
|2
|Henry
|143
|3
|Lee
|123
|8
|Cherokee
|114
|5
|Hall
|81
|0
|Floyd
|79
|3
|Douglas
|78
|4
|Rockdale
|67
|2
|Sumter
|67
|4
|Chatham
|65
|3
|Early
|61
|1
|Fayette
|61
|4
|Forsyth
|61
|1
|Clarke
|59
|8
|Houston
|58
|5
|Coweta
|56
|2
|Terrell
|50
|2
|Richmond
|49
|1
|Mitchell
|46
|1
|Paulding
|46
|0
|Colquitt
|44
|3
|Newton
|42
|1
|Bibb
|34
|1
|Tift
|34
|0
|Columbia
|33
|0
|Worth
|33
|1
|Lowndes
|32
|1
|Muscogee
|31
|0
|Troup
|30
|1
|Thomas
|26
|0
|Crisp
|24
|0
|Glynn
|23
|0
|Spalding
|23
|1
|Barrow
|22
|2
|Gordon
|21
|2
|Oconee
|21
|0
|Polk
|18
|0
|Ware
|17
|3
|Decatur
|16
|0
|Pierce
|16
|0
|Walton
|16
|0
|Bryan
|15
|1
|Coffee
|15
|0
|Laurens
|15
|0
|Whitfield
|15
|1
|Dawson
|13
|0
|Jackson
|13
|0
|Dooly
|12
|0
|Greene
|12
|0
|Turner
|12
|0
|Baldwin
|11
|1
|Calhoun
|11
|1
|Miller
|11
|0
|Randolph
|11
|0
|Haralson
|10
|0
|Meriwether
|10
|0
|Peach
|10
|1
|Butts
|9
|0
|Liberty
|9
|0
|Pickens
|9
|1
|Burke
|8
|0
|Fannin
|8
|0
|Seminole
|8
|0
|Upson
|8
|0
|Clay
|7
|0
|Lumpkin
|7
|0
|Madison
|7
|1
|Monroe
|7
|0
|Murray
|7
|0
|Bacon
|6
|0
|Camden
|6
|0
|Catoosa
|6
|0
|Effingham
|6
|0
|Harris
|6
|0
|Irwin
|6
|0
|Jones
|6
|0
|Lamar
|6
|0
|Appling
|5
|0
|Brooks
|5
|0
|Bulloch
|5
|0
|Dodge
|5
|0
|Franklin
|5
|0
|Lincoln
|5
|0
|Mcduffie
|5
|1
|Pulaski
|5
|0
|Schley
|5
|0
|Stephens
|5
|0
|Toombs
|5
|1
|Washington
|5
|0
|Baker
|4
|1
|Pike
|4
|0
|Warren
|4
|0
|Banks
|3
|0
|Ben Hill
|3
|0
|Berrien
|3
|0
|Chattooga
|3
|0
|Grady
|3
|0
|Hart
|3
|0
|Talbot
|3
|0
|Tattnall
|3
|0
|Walker
|3
|0
|White
|3
|0
|Wilkes
|3
|0
|Chattahoochee
|2
|0
|Clinch
|2
|0
|Habersham
|2
|0
|Heard
|2
|1
|Jasper
|2
|0
|Jefferson
|2
|0
|Jenkins
|2
|0
|Macon
|2
|0
|Mcintosh
|2
|0
|Morgan
|2
|0
|Putnam
|2
|0
|Rabun
|2
|0
|Screven
|2
|0
|Taylor
|2
|0
|Telfair
|2
|0
|Twiggs
|2
|0
|Bleckley
|1
|0
|Candler
|1
|0
|Charlton
|1
|0
|Cook
|1
|0
|Dade
|1
|1
|Elbert
|1
|0
|Emanuel
|1
|0
|Gilmer
|1
|0
|Johnson
|1
|0
|Lanier
|1
|0
|Long
|1
|0
|Marion
|1
|0
|Oglethorpe
|1
|1
|Quitman
|1
|0
|Stewart
|1
|0
|Towns
|1
|0
|Union
|1
|0
|Webster
|1
|0
|Wheeler
|1
|0
|Wilcox
|1
|0
|Wilkinson
|1
|0
|Unknown
|264
|4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.