Georgia has seen 136 new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus disease, and 14 additional deaths from it, since noon, according to new figures from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

State health officials said Georgia has now had 5,967 reported cases of COVID-19 and 198 deaths, according to figures released at 7 p.m. Friday. The deaths account for 3.32% of all cases seen in Georgia so far.

There have been 1,222 hospitalizations in Georgia because of the disease. That equates to 20.48% of all cases seen in the state.

The Department of Public Health has not released figures on the number of people who got the disease, but recovered.

The state's health lab has conducted 2,305 tests, with 424 of them turning up positive for COVID-19. Commercial labs have conducted another 22,960 with 5,543 of them being positive for the disease.

The state does not release county-by-county testing figures.

About 59% of people who have gotten COVID-19 in Georgia are between the ages of 18 and 59. Seniors ages 60 and older make up 35% of cases and newborns to 17-year-olds make up another 1% of cases. The ages of patients in the remaining 5% of cases is unknown.

Females make up 52% of cases in the state while men make up another 46%. The gender was unknown in 2% of cases reported in the state.

Fulton County has so far had the largest number of cases in the state, 910 cases and 26 deaths so far. Among the five counties with the highest number of cases, Fulton is followed by Dougherty County (607 counties, 30 deaths), DeKalb County (483 cases, eight deaths), Cobb County (422 cases, 20 deaths) and Gwinnett County (353 cases, eight deaths).

The county of residence was unknown in 264 cases and four deaths.

The county-by-county breakdown of cases and deaths is as follows:

Fulton 910 26
Dougherty 607 30
Dekalb 483 8
Cobb 422 20
Gwinnett 353 8
Clayton 206 8
Bartow 159 6
Carroll 147 2
Henry 143 3
Lee 123 8
Cherokee 114 5
Hall 81 0
Floyd 79 3
Douglas 78 4
Rockdale 67 2
Sumter 67 4
Chatham 65 3
Early 61 1
Fayette 61 4
Forsyth 61 1
Clarke 59 8
Houston 58 5
Coweta 56 2
Terrell 50 2
Richmond 49 1
Mitchell 46 1
Paulding 46 0
Colquitt 44 3
Newton 42 1
Bibb 34 1
Tift 34 0
Columbia 33 0
Worth 33 1
Lowndes 32 1
Muscogee 31 0
Troup 30 1
Thomas 26 0
Crisp 24 0
Glynn 23 0
Spalding 23 1
Barrow 22 2
Gordon 21 2
Oconee 21 0
Polk 18 0
Ware 17 3
Decatur 16 0
Pierce 16 0
Walton 16 0
Bryan 15 1
Coffee 15 0
Laurens 15 0
Whitfield 15 1
Dawson 13 0
Jackson 13 0
Dooly 12 0
Greene 12 0
Turner 12 0
Baldwin 11 1
Calhoun 11 1
Miller 11 0
Randolph 11 0
Haralson 10 0
Meriwether 10 0
Peach 10 1
Butts 9 0
Liberty 9 0
Pickens 9 1
Burke 8 0
Fannin 8 0
Seminole 8 0
Upson 8 0
Clay 7 0
Lumpkin 7 0
Madison 7 1
Monroe 7 0
Murray 7 0
Bacon 6 0
Camden 6 0
Catoosa 6 0
Effingham 6 0
Harris 6 0
Irwin 6 0
Jones 6 0
Lamar 6 0
Appling 5 0
Brooks 5 0
Bulloch 5 0
Dodge 5 0
Franklin 5 0
Lincoln 5 0
Mcduffie 5 1
Pulaski 5 0
Schley 5 0
Stephens 5 0
Toombs 5 1
Washington 5 0
Baker 4 1
Pike 4 0
Warren 4 0
Banks 3 0
Ben Hill 3 0
Berrien 3 0
Chattooga 3 0
Grady 3 0
Hart 3 0
Talbot 3 0
Tattnall 3 0
Walker 3 0
White 3 0
Wilkes 3 0
Chattahoochee 2 0
Clinch 2 0
Habersham 2 0
Heard 2 1
Jasper 2 0
Jefferson 2 0
Jenkins 2 0
Macon 2 0
Mcintosh 2 0
Morgan 2 0
Putnam 2 0
Rabun 2 0
Screven 2 0
Taylor 2 0
Telfair 2 0
Twiggs 2 0
Bleckley 1 0
Candler 1 0
Charlton 1 0
Cook 1 0
Dade 1 1
Elbert 1 0
Emanuel 1 0
Gilmer 1 0
Johnson 1 0
Lanier 1 0
Long 1 0
Marion 1 0
Oglethorpe 1 1
Quitman 1 0
Stewart 1 0
Towns 1 0
Union 1 0
Webster 1 0
Wheeler 1 0
Wilcox 1 0
Wilkinson 1 0
Unknown 264 4

