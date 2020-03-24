There have been 226 new cases of the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19 confirmed in Georgia since last night, state health officials announced Tuesday afternoon.
The latest update from the Georgia Department of Public Health, at noon, shows there are now 1,026 cases of the disease in the state, and the number of people who died stands at 32, with six new reports of deaths since last night.
There have been 1,378 tests conducted by state health officials while commercial labs have conducted another 4,106 tests.
People in the 18 to 59 age group make up the majority of cases, 56% in all, followed by people in the 60 and over age group (36%) and newborns to 17-year-olds (1%). The ages of patients is unknown in 7% of COVID-19 cases in Georgia.
Women make up 50% of cases reported in Georgia where the gender is known, and men make up another 48%. The gender of patients is unknown in the rest of the cases reported so far.
Fulton County, by far, continues to have the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 184 cases reported there so far. It is followed by DeKalb County, which has 94 cases, Dougherty County (90 cases), Cobb County (86 cases) and Bartow County (75 cases).
Gwinnett is now up to 45 cases of the disease reported so far.
The county of residence is unknown in 81 cases.
The remaining cases in Georgia are spread out across the following counties:
• Cherokee 28
• Carroll 26
• Clayton 21
• Lee 20
• Clarke 16
• Hall 14
• Henry 13
• Fayette 12
• Douglas 11
• Floyd 11
• Lowndes 11
• Richmond 11
• Coweta 10
• Forsyth 8
• Polk 8
• Chatham 7
• Gordon 7
• Rockdale 7
• Paulding 6
• Troup 6
• Glynn 5
• Laurens 5
• Newton 5
• Oconee 5
• Spalding 5
• Bibb 4
• Columbia 4
• Pickens 4
• Worth 4
• Houston 3
• Lamar 3
• Lumpkin 3
• Mitchell 3
• Monroe 3
• Muscogee 3
• Peach 3
• Terrell 3
• Baker 2
• Baldwin 2
• Bryan 2
• Butts 2
• Coffee 2
• Crisp 2
• Early 2
• Effingham 2
• Sumter 2
• Tift 2
• Whitfield 2
• Barrow 1
• Ben Hill 1
• Burke 1
• Camden 1
• Catoosa 1
• Charlton 1
• Chattooga 1
• Clinch 1
• Colquitt 1
• Dawson 1
• Greene 1
• Harris 1
• Heard 1
• Irwin 1
• Jasper 1
• Liberty 1
• Lincoln 1
• Macon 1
• Madison 1
• Meriwether 1
• Miller 1
• Morgan 1
• Pierce 1
• Pulaski 1
• Randolph 1
• Stephens 1
• Tattnall 1
• Turner 1
• Twiggs 1
• Walton 1
• Washington 1
