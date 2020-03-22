There are now 600 confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19, and 23 deaths from it, in Georgia, according to numbers released by state health officials Sunday at noon.
That marks an increase of 45 new cases and three deaths from the disease since the last report at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
There are 921 tests that have been conducted by state officials and another3,099 tests conducted at commercial labs.
People in the 18 to 59 age group make up 42% of all confirmed cases of the disease, followed by people ages 60 and older (31%) and newborns to 17-year-olds (1%). State officials do not know the ages of 26% of people who have the disease.
Females make up a slight majority of cases where the patient’s gender is known. They make up 49% of cases, compared to men who make up 48% of cases. The gender of the remaining patients is not known by state officials, according to data.
Fulton County continues to have the largest number of confirmed cases, 108 in all. Cobb County now has the second most confirmed cases in the state with 61, followed by Bartow County, which has 57 cases. Dougherty County now has 48 confirmed cases.
There are now 45 cases in DeKalb County and Gwinnett County’s number has grown to 27 confirmed cases.
There are 38 cases where the patient’s county of residence is not known.
The remaining cases of COVID-19 were spread out across the state as follows:
♦ Cherokee: 18
♦ Carroll: 14
♦ Lee: 14
♦ Clayton: 13
♦ Richmond : 10
♦ Clarke: 9
♦ Fayette: 9
♦ Hall: 9
♦ Lowndes: 8
♦ Coweta: 8
♦ Floyd: 8
♦ Henry: 7
♦ Chatham: 4
♦ Douglas: 4
♦ Forsyth: 4
♦ Gordon: 4
♦ Newton: 4
♦ Paulding: 4
♦ Polk: 4
♦ Troup: 4
♦ Columbia: 3
♦ Glynn: 3
♦ Baldwin: 2
♦ Early: 2
♦ Lamar: 3
♦ Laurens: 2
♦ Muscogee: 2
♦ Peach: 2
♦ Pickens: 2
♦ Rockdale: 2
♦ Spalding: 2
♦ Sumter: 2
♦ Terrell: 2
♦ Tift: 2
♦ Worth: 2
♦ Whitfield: 2
♦ Effingham: 2
♦ Barrow: 1
♦ Bibb: 1
♦ Charlton: 1
♦ Dawson: 1
♦ Heard: 1
♦ Houston: 1
♦ Lincoln: 1
♦ Lumpkin: 1
♦ Miller: 1
♦ Monroe: 1
♦ Oconee: 1
♦ Randolph: 1
♦ Turner: 1
♦ Twiggs: 1
