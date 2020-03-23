There have been 152 new cases of the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19 confirmed in Georgia, but no new deaths from the disease since last night, according to new figures from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The state's noon COVID-19 update shows there have now been a total of 772 cases of the disease, and 25 deaths from it, in Georgia. The state does not release figures on the number of people who caught the disease but no longer have it.
"Today’s significant increase in cases is in part reflective of improvement in electronic reporting efficiency from commercial laboratories," officials said in a statement with the noon numbers. "These reports often have sparse patient data and DPH will be working to complete these records, so data will change over time."
There have been 1,245 tests conducted by state health officials while commercial labs have conducted another 3,824 tests.
People in the 18 to 59 age group make the majority of cases — 59% to be exact — seen in Georgia, followed by people in the 60 and over age group (36%) and newborns to 17-year-olds (1%). The ages of patients is unknown in 4% of COVID-19 cases in Georgia.
The cases are split 50-50 between male and female patients.
Fulton County, by far, continues to have the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 145 cases reported there so far. It is followed by Cobb County, which has 79 cases, DeKalb County (75 cases), Dougherty County (64 cases) and Bartow County (61 cases).
Gwinnett has had 31 cases of the disease reported so far.
The county of residence is unknown in 39 cases.
The remaining cases are spread out across the following counties:
• Carroll 21
• Cherokee 20
• Clayton 18
• Lee 16
• Clarke 14
• Richmond 11
• Fayette 10
• Floyd 10
• Hall 10
• Coweta 9
• Henry 9
• Lowndes 8
• Douglas 7
• Forsyth 7
• Gordon 5
• Paulding 5
• Chatham 4
• Glynn 4
• Newton 4
• Polk 4
• Rockdale 4
• Spalding 4
• Troup 4
• Columbia 3
• Lamar 3
• Oconee 3
• Peach 3
• Worth 3
• Baldwin 2
• Bibb 2
• Butts 2
• Early 2
• Effingham 2
• Laurens 2
• Lumpkin 2
• Muscogee 2
• Pickens 2
• Sumter 2
• Terrell 2
• Tift 2
• Whitfield 2
• Barrow 1
• Catoosa 1
• Charlton 1
• Chattooga 1
• Clinch 1
• Coffee 1
• Dawson 1
• Heard 1
• Houston 1
• Lincoln 1
• Madison 1
• Miller 1
• Monroe 1
• Morgan 1
• Pierce 1
• Randolph 1
• Tattnall 1
• Turner 1
• Twiggs 1
• Washington 1
