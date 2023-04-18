Brian-Kemp-qualifying-2048x1536.jpg

Gov. Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp.

 Photo: Beau Evans

MARIETTA — A nonprofit that works with victims of human trafficking announced a partnership Tuesday with the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association and nonprofit health plan CareSource.

The two organizations will work with Rescuing Hope to raise awareness of human trafficking and how to avoid becoming a victim, train law enforcement officers and other first responders on how to handle cases of human trafficking, and provide health-care and other services victims need to get on the road to recovery,

