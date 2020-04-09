Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler offered a sobering prediction about how much damage the COVID-19 coronavirus disease outbreak could do to employment rates in the state in just one month as he addressed the Gwinnett Chamber on Thursday.
He had prefaced his prediction earlier in the town hall, which was broadcast to the chamber over Zoom, by saying more than half a million claims had already been filed since mid-March because of COVID-19-related layoffs. By comparison, there were about a million claims filed in all of 2009, which Butler said was the worst year of the recession.
"We may have more claims filed in four weeks than we had in the worst year combined in the recession," Butler said. "That's an incredible amount of workload."
Butler said the worst month of the recession, in terms of how many unemployment claims were filed, was December 2008 when roughly about 123,000 claims were filed.That stood as a record for the most claims filed in a month for more than a decade — until two weeks ago, that is.
"Two weeks ago, we broke that record in one week," Butler said. "We had over 133,000 claims filed in a one-week period."
That record didn't last long. It was blown out of the water last week when about 400,000 claims were filed, the state's labor commissioner said.
"So basically, if you look at the worst year of the recession, we did half of those claims in two weeks," Butler said. "And because of that, the volume of calls, emails have been astonishing. If you can imagine an employee showing up at 8 o'clock in the morning and seeing that their voice mail is absolutely full, which holds a lot of voice mail, and an email box with several thousand of emails to answer, and the phone's already ringing.
"They're trying to get to everybody as soon as possible, but quite frankly, it's almost like we're pushing against the tide."
Butler said the Department of Labor told employers to file unemployment claims for employees laid off because of the outbreak to expedite and streamline claims.
"The process for employer-filed claims is much faster," Butler said. "I mean, all in, you're talking about a little bit less than a week from the time you send it to us, to the time it's approved and then the money is starting to head their way, whereas if an individual did it them self, it can take up to three weeks because that's a different process."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.