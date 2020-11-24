Georgians will be doing a lot of work in their kitchens on Thursday as they prepare Thanksgiving meals for their families, but state Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King has a simple request for everyone.
Please don't let a cooking mishap lead to your house burning down.
King issued recommendations on Monday on how Georgians can prepare their holiday meals without increasing the risk of a dangerous fire breaking out in the kitchen. His office pointed out the National Fire Prevention Association has labeled Thanksgiving as the peak day when it comes to home cooking fires.
“I join many Georgians in being thankful for firefighters and other fire safety professionals,” King said. “However, we don’t want Georgians to have to call the fire department on Thanksgiving Day, so we urge all Georgians to follow these simple fire safety tips as they prepare the family feast.”
In addition to guidelines for avoiding the spread of COVID-19 this year — such as frequently washing hands (something that is generally encouraged when dealing with food anyway) and wearing masks, social distancing and staying away from others while feeling sick — King's office has released several guidelines on how families can reduce the chances of fires breaking out while cooking thanksgiving meals.
Those guidelines include:
• Not deep-frying frozen turkeys because the ice on the turkey will turn to steam as soon as the bird is dropped into the hot oil, and the steam can cause a boiling over of the oil.
• Remembering to set a timer while cooking.
• Keeping towels, rags and other combustible items away from the cooking space.
• Covering a pan with a lid if it catches on fire and then turning the burner off, and keeping a fire extinguisher in the kitchen since pouring water on a grease fire can actually make it worse.
• Keeping pot handles turned inward to reduce the chances of an accident happening — and to keep kids from grabbing the handles
• Using only fireplaces and space heaters to heat a home or outdoor area — and never using a cooking stove for that purpose
• Not wearing loose clothing while cooking because the loose clothing could potentially come in contact with a burner and catch fire. It is recommended to wear only tight fitting sleeves.
• Remembering to "Stop, Drop and Roll" if clothing catches on fire.
• Making sure smoke alarms work and that batteries have been changed in case they have not been changed in the last six months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.