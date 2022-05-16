State Rep. Bonnie Rich, R-Suwanee, has picked up the support of the second highest-ranking Republican in the Georgia House of Representatives ahead of the contested GOP primary for House District 100.
House Speaker Pro Tempore Jan Jones endorsed Rich this weekend. Rich, who is the chairwoman of the House Republican Caucus and has represented House District 97 during the last four legislative sessions, is facing state Rep. David Clark, who is the House District 98 representative, in the Republican primary for the newly redrawn House District 100 seat.
"Rep. Bonnie Rich played an invaluable role in shaping the nation’s strongest election security law in history," Jones said. "I trust her to stand in the breach and fight for our fundamental rights, our families and our democracy. Our state will be stronger if we re-elect Bonnie Rich.”
Rich lead the House Redistricting Committee last year, putting her in a key position overseeing the drawing of legislative and congressional maps. She was also a key sponsor of the new Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners map that will go into effect with this year's election cycle.
When the new lines for the new District 100 were drawn, Rich was expected to be the only sitting legislator who ran for it since Clark had announced plans last summer to not seek re-election. Clark changed his plans in February, however, and announced he would run against Rich for the seat.
The Republican Primary will be held on May 24. Early voting is already underway and will continue through May 20.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
