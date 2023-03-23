Two bipartisan bills that call for a public referendum on homestead exemptions that Gwinnett County property owners receive for school taxes are heading to the Georgia Senate for consideration.
The Georgia House of Representatives passed the bills on Thursday. The bills now head to the Georgia Senate, which has only two legislative days left to pass it before the end of the 2023 session — but technically has until the end of next year's session to pass it.
House Bill 711 calls for a referendum on doubling the homestead exemption for the schools portion of property tax bills, going from $4,000 to $8,000. Meanwhile, House Bill 748 calls for a referendum on creating an additional $2,000 exemption on school taxes for public servants.
“In the middle of a housing crisis, the Georgia House of Representatives is fighting hard for Gwinnett County’s homeowners and taxpayers,” said state Rep. Matt Reeves, R-Duluth, who is the lead sponsor on both bills.
“I am honored to work with my colleagues to fight to keep the American dream of home ownership alive and well in the middle of Georgia’s largest school district.”
If the Senate passes the bills, the referendum would appear on next year's primary ballot in May 2024. Legislators said it would be the first time in 35 years that Gwinnett voters have gotten to vote on increasing property tax relief.
The last time such a referendum was held was in 1988, according to legislators.
The additional $2,000 homestead exemption for public servants would apply to public workers such as police, teachers, hospital workers and active duty military personnel.
The sponsors for each bill includes both Republicans and Democrats from Gwinnett's legislative delegation.
The Georgia General Assembly only lists the first six of the sponsors on any bill, but there could be additional sponsors who are not listed on the website.
In addition to Reeves, other sponsors of both pieces of legislation that are listed on the legislature's website include Reps. Chuck Efstration, R-Dacula; Jasmine Clark, D-Lilburn; Dewey McClain, D-Lawrenceville; and Farooq Mughal, D-Dacula.
Rep. Karen Bennett, D-Stone Mountain, is listed as a sponsor on the bill to double the existing homestead exemption while Rep. Ruwa Romman, D-Duluth, is listed as a sponsor on the bill to create the new exemption for public servants.
The bills dealing with school taxes are not the only local homestead exemption-related bills that have come out of this year's legislative session.
Reeves, as well as state Reps. Soo Hong, R-Lawrenceville, and David Clark, R-Buford, pushed through three bills dealing with a referendum on homestead exemptions for city property taxes in Sugar Hill. The House and Senate passed those bills and they have been sent to Gov. Brian Kemp for consideration.
One bill calls for a referendum on providing a $10,000 exemption for people who either are 62 or older, are disabled, or make less than $10,000 a year. Another bill calls for a referendum on increasing the exemption for property that is less than one acre in size from $2,000 to $10,000. The third bill calls for a referendum on increasing the exemption for property owners who are 65 or older from $2,000 to $10,000.
