Two bipartisan bills that call for a public referendum on homestead exemptions that Gwinnett County property owners receive for school taxes are heading to the Georgia Senate for consideration.

The Georgia House of Representatives passed the bills on Thursday. The bills now head to the Georgia Senate, which has only two legislative days left to pass it before the end of the 2023 session — but technically has until the end of next year's session to pass it.

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

