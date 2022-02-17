Gwinnett County's school board is one step closer to being elected without political party identifiers appearing by candidates' names on ballots.
The Georgia House of Representatives voted 95-61 on Thursday afternoon to approve a bill that would move the county's school board elections to nonpartisan elections, starting this year.
The Georgia Senate previously approved the plan, so the bill now heads to Gov. Brian Kemp, who can either sign it into law or veto it.
The bill is expected to go into effect as soon as Kemp signs it into law, if he does so.
That means this year's school board elections for the seats currently held by board members Steve Knudsen and Everton Blair would be decided solely this spring, and would not appear on the November ballot.
State law stipulates that nonpartisan county elections must be held on the same ballot as the party primary elections. Those elections are currently held every other year — in even-numbered years — in May.
Effectively, the school board elections would be treated the same as judicial elections, which are also held in conjunction with the primary election.
The change affects voters in most of the county, except Buford which has its own separate school board that was already nonpartisan. Since Buford's school board seats are considered municipal offices, its members are elected as part of the city's municipal election in November in odd-numbered years.
