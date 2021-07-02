High population growth in what Georgia House Minority Leader James Beverly calls the "Northern Arc" could result in a greater shift of legislative power in Georgia from the rural parts of the state to metro Atlanta in the 2020s, the state House of Representatives' top Democrat said after a meeting in Lawrenceville Tuesday.
That "Northern Arc" Beverly refers to is made up of Atlanta's northern suburbs along the Interstate 285 perimeter, including Gwinnett County and northern Fulton County.
Although the local population data from the 2020 Census hasn't been delivered to Georgia officials yet — Beverly said that may arrive in August — if his prediction holds true, that could mean additional legislative seats in Gwinnett County. The county already has a total of 25 seats in the Georgia General Assembly between its House and Senate delegations.
"It seems like the 'Northern Arc' has picked up a tremendous amount of population growth and they are now going to have to figure out what a fair amount (of representatives and senators) looks like," said Beverly, whose House district is located in the Macon area. "It looks like a lot of energy is going to come this way."
Redistricting is one of the major topics looming for the General Assembly later this year and in the 2022 legislative session. The lines will have to be redrawn for Georgia's 14 congressional districts and legislators will also have to figure out how to redistribute the General Assembly's House and Senate seats. Each of those districts will be reallocated based on the latest population numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau.
And, local county commission and school board district boundaries will also have to be redrawn by the legislature.
All of this work will be important because it will determine representation at the local, state and federal levels for the next decade. Given the fact that Republicans hold majorities in both the state House and Senate, that puts them in the drivers seat as far as what the new district boundaries will look like.
Democrats, this past week, said they will be looking for signs of gerrymandering in the district lines to keep specific elected officials or political parties.
"(It's) because of Georgia voters and our opportunity, our power, to elect leaders in this country, and in our state, that represent our values that demonstrate that we want to see progress and move our country and our state forward," state Rep. Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville, said. "Which is why it is so important that we protect the right to vote and ensure that, as we go through the redistricting season this year, it's Georgia voters who have an opportunity to elect their representatives and not the other way around."
The House and Senate committees dealing with redistricting have already begun holding meetings where residents can weigh in on the matter. The House committee is chaired by a Gwinnettian, state Rep. Bonnie Rich, R-Suwanee.
The committees' next joint meeting will be held at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6 at Athens Technical College, in the Building F Auditorium, which is located at 800 U.S. Highway 29 in Athens.
Subsequent in-person meetings will be held on July 7 in Augusta; July 26 in Brunswick; July 27 in Albany; July 28 in Columbus; and July 29 in Macon. There will also be a virtual only meeting July 30.
Georgians can also submit written testimony to the House and Senate redistricting committees at tinyurl.com/4css2t5t.
Gwinnett and Fulton counties have seen a lot of population growth in the last decade.
The Census Bureau, based on its 2019 American Community Survey, had estimated Gwinnett had about 915,046 residents and Fulton had about nearly 1.04 million residents, although the 2020 Census will be a more concrete number and could show the county has significantly more residents than previously estimated. The Atlanta Regional Commission, for example, estimates Gwinnett had 925,800 residents in 2019 and 941,300 residents in 2020 while Fulton had nearly 1.04 million residents in 2019 and nearly 1.05 million residents in 2020.
By comparison, Gwinnett had 805,321 residents and Fulton had 920,581 residents in 2010, according to that year's decennial census.
"It seems right now that some of the places in rural Georgia lost population, or they haven't kept up with the population growth in this arc because population growth is stagnant," Beverly said. "Like in Macon, Ga., the population growth is stagnant, but we still have to have proportional representation."
There have been some concerns quietly raised among some Democrats, at least in Gwinnett, that the Republican-controlled legislature will use redistricting to take aim at two Democrats who hold congressional seats in the northern suburbs: 6th Congressional District Rep. Lucy McBath and 7th Congressional District Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux.
Beverly said he has heard some of the rumors circulating about what Democrats fear could happen with those seats, ranging from McBath and Bourdeaux being drawn into the same district to one or both districts being redrawn to make them more Republican-heavy.
"Everybody is watching this, but I'll say this till I'm blue in the face, I can't do anything until we have accurate numbers," Beverly said. "We hear the same thing you're hearing, but if they decide to have power or however it plays out, then that's not a fair map. That's not a fair opportunity for Georgians to pick their representatives."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.