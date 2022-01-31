A proposed Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners redistricting map unveiled by state Rep. Bonnie Rich, R-Suwanee, on Monday has prompted an internal fight among members of the Gwinnett legislative delegation and local Democrats hurling criticisms at the GOP majority in the Georgia House of Representatives.
Rich’s proposed map keeps the commission at four districts plus a chairwoman while creating a Republican-friendly district in northern Gwinnett. The big issue that initially emerged on Monday over the numbering for Districts 1, 2 and 4 which would have changed for those districts.
Rich told the Daily Post on Tuesday afternoon that she had addressed the district numbers after her map was released, however.
"I did change the numbering," Rich said. "Legislative counsel addressed the different numbers with language in the bill, but it was very confusing. We decided it would make it easier to understand if we just re-numbered.
"We started with 1 for the western district, and moved around counterclockwise. It resulted in the northern district being 4 instead of 1."
The House Governmental Affairs Committee voted on Tuesday morning to advance Rich’s proposed map, instead of a map proposed by county commissioners to the full Georgia House of Representatives.
Rich is the state House Majority Caucus chairwoman. That means she has some sway to get her proposal passed by at least the House instead of a proposal drawn up by the county commissioners and submitted as legislation by Democrats in the county’s legislative delegation.
Republicans in the delegation objected to the commissioners proposed redistricting map because they said it did not include a single district for north Gwinnett. Recent election cycles have shown the largest remaining block of Republican voters, in what was once a solidly Republican county, is in north Gwinnett.
In other words, a commission district drawn solely for north Gwinnett would be more likely to guarantee at least one of the commissioners would be Republican.
“After sharing this proposal with Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Hendrickson, I am releasing this updated map that equalizes population, recognizes population shifts and complies with the Voting Rights Act,” Rich said in a statement on Monday morning. “This map also adheres to traditional redistricting principles of compactness, including keeping communities of interest together and not pairing incumbents in the same district.
“Also, in keeping with Gwinnett’s diverse population, four of the four districts are majority nonwhite. There is zero partisan gerrymandering reflected in this proposal, which seeks to comply with all aspects of the laws of redistricting.”
But, that does not change the fact that the numbering of the proposed districts created questions that had to be sort out.
Democrats who make up the majority of the Gwinnett legislative delegation responded to the passage of Rich’s map and by issuing a public condemnation of her on Tuesday afternoon. They also attacked other House Republicans in a statement.
Although the renumbering that took place after Rich released her map addressed issues that could have arisen — such as forcing two commissioners to have to roll off the board at the end of their terms and waiting two years to run for office again — there are still allegations of gerrymandering.
The county's first Black commissioner, Marlene Fosque, would have to run for re-election in a Republican-leaning district. Fosque is a Democrat and her party affiliation would make it hard in a Republican-leaning district.
“With less than 24 hours notice and minimal public input, on a party line vote, Republicans rushed through a racially gerrymandered redistricting map, that is legally and constitutionally suspect, which targets yet another elected woman of color — Commissioner Marlene Fosque — the first Black woman elected to the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners in more than 200 years,” the Democrats in the delegation said in the statement.
What is the issue with Rich’s proposed map?
Rich’s proposed map came about after she got existing local legislation to approve a map drafted by the all-Democrat Board of Commissioners changed to a general bill. That changes gives the Republican majority in the General Assembly a chance to override input from local leaders and redraw the lines as they see fit.
“While we understand the General Assembly is ultimately responsible for passing local redistricting maps, we cannot support a map that did not have local input from all sides of our county and was not passed by Gwinnett’s local delegation,” Gwinnett Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said on Tuesday.
Rich’s proposed map would not pit any current commissioners against each other at the ballot box.
Although Rich said the map kept communities of interest together, Commissioner Kirkland Carden raised doubts about that. He questioned whether it would split the African-American community in south Gwinnett and the Latino community in southwest Gwinnett between commission districts.
Rich’s press release included a copy of the proposed map, but not the demographic breakdown of each proposed commission district.
