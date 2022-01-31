A proposed Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners redistricting map unveiled by state Rep. Bonnie Rich, R-Suwanee, on Monday is raising questions about the potential implications that could come from changing the numbers on three of the four commission districts.
Rich's proposed map keeps the commission at four districts plus a chairwoman while creating a Republican-friendly district in northern Gwinnett. The big issue that commissioners are raising is centered around the impact from changing the numbering for Districts 1, 2 and 4.
Renumbering the districts could make county commission elections complicated for at least the next four years.
"It's very disruptive," Gwinnett County Commissioner Kirkland Carden said.
The House Governmental Affairs Committee voted on Tuesday morning to advance Rich's proposed map, instead of a map proposed by county commissioners to the full Georgia House of Representatives.
Rich is the state House Majority Caucus chairwoman. That means she has some sway to get her proposal passed by at least the House instead of a proposal drawn up by the county commissioners and submitted as legislation by Democrats in the county's legislative delegation.
Republicans in the delegation objected to the commissioners proposed redistricting map because they said it did not include a single district for north Gwinnett. Recent election cycles have shown the largest remaining block of Republican voters, in what was once a solidly Republican county, is in north Gwinnett.
In other words, a commission district drawn solely for north Gwinnett would be more likely to guarantee at least one of the commissioners would be Republican.
“After sharing this proposal with Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Hendrickson, I am releasing this updated map that equalizes population, recognizes population shifts and complies with the Voting Rights Act," Rich said in a statement. "This map also adheres to traditional redistricting principles of compactness, including keeping communities of interest together and not pairing incumbents in the same district.
"Also, in keeping with Gwinnett’s diverse population, four of the four districts are majority nonwhite. There is zero partisan gerrymandering reflected in this proposal, which seeks to comply with all aspects of the laws of redistricting.”
But, that does not change the fact that the numbering of the proposed districts created questions that county officials had to sort out on Monday.
What is the issue with Rich's proposed map?
Rich's proposed map came about after she got existing local legislation to approve a map drafted by the all-Democrat Board of Commissioners changed to a general bill. That changes gives the Republican majority in the General Assembly a chance to override input from local leaders and redraw the lines as they see fit.
"While we understand the General Assembly is ultimately responsible for passing local redistricting maps, we cannot support a map that did not have local input from all sides of our county and was not passed by Gwinnett's local delegation," Gwinnett Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said.
Rich's proposed map would not pit any current commissioners against each other at the ballot box, but the district numbers for three of the commissioners would change.
Although Rich said the map kept communities of interest together, Carden raised doubts about that. He questioned whether it would split the African-American community in south Gwinnett and the Latino community in southwest Gwinnett between commission districts.
Rich's press release included a copy of the proposed map, but not the demographic breakdown of each proposed commission district.
For the sake of simplicity, in addition to moving lines to reflect population changes, the current District 4 would become District 1. The new District 1 would also span all of north Gwinnett, from Sugar Hill to Braselton, and would likely be a Republican-leaning district.
Meanwhile, the current District 1 would become District 2. As a result of that change, the current District 2 would become the new District 4.
"(It's) very messed up," said Commissioner Ben Ku, who is the current District 2 representative and will have to run for the District 4 seat this year under Rich's proposal.
The only district whose number would not change is District 3.
"I think it demonstrates how she's acting in a unilateral manner and is willing to go to any length, including throwing Gwinnett County into chaos, just so she can get what she wants," said state Rep. Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville, who is the chairman of Gwinnett's House delegation.
The reason why all of the numbering is important is because the elections for commission districts specify the District number on the ballot. Districts 2 and 4 are set to be up for election this year.
Districts 1 and 3, and the chairwoman's position, are staggered so they are not supposed to be up for re-election until 2024. That could change if a commissioner leaves office for any reason and a special election has to be held to fill the seat, however.
Carden and fellow Commissioner Marlene Fosque would feel the biggest impact of shuffling the district numbers, however.
Fosque and Carden would eventually have to leave the board
Although none of the commissioners would have to run against each other, the protections put into the redistricting bill to let Carden finish out his term means he and Fosque will each have to leave the board at some point. Each one of them would have to stay off the board for at least two years.
In 2018, Fosque became the first Black woman ever elected to the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners.
Her term ends this year, but she lives in a district that would be represented by Carden until his term ends. Therefore, she could not run for a seat on the commission again until 2024, when Carden's term ends.
Meanwhile, the election for District 2, where Carden would live, will be held this year. Once his term in District 1 ends, he would have to wait until 2026 before he could run for the District 2 seat.
Initially, it was unclear if Carden would have to resign to run for the District 2 seat, thereby requiring a special election to fill the remainder of the District 1 seat's term.
"If I wanted to continue to represent the Duluth community in which I have lived in for 18 years, that elected me in 2020, then I would have to theoretically resign my post, (and) qualify for a different post to serve a four-year term," Carden said. "Or, I can continue to represent District 1, a district in which I do not live."
Rich said no special election would be needed, however.
"(This was) all handled legislatively so no one’s term is extended or cut short," she told the Daily Post in an email.
Rich was not able to speak at length with the Daily Post about the proposed map on Monday because she was dealing with an emergency.
