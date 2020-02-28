Rep. Gregg Kennard, D-Lawrenceville, introduced Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent and CEO J. Alvin Wilbanks on the floor of the Coverdell Legislative Building on Wednesday as part of a resolution to honor the longtime Gwinnett County Public Schools superintendent.
"WHEREAS," the resolution reads, "in recognition of such remarkable contributions to the education and welfare of Georgia's students, it is abundantly fitting and proper for this body to honor the extraordinary accomplishments and achievements of this outstanding gentleman."
Wilbanks gave a short speech at the podium after Kennard introduced him. Wilbanks thanked the legislative body for its support through the budget. He said Georgians can be proud to say that education is a priority of lawmakers, and the district will continue to effort to make sure every child has an effective education.
"With that, let me say to each of you, I humbly ask that you continue doing — for the students, their parents and the citizens of this great state — supporting public education," Wilbanks said. "We have somewhere in the neighborhood of 50 million students that attend public schools (in the U.S.). We have somewhere in the neighborhood of 3-and-a-quarter million teachers in public schools and some of the best reside in this great state of Georgia."
Willbanks' occupation for more than 20 years has been as the superintendent of Georgia's largest public school district. The districts accounts for one-tenth of all public school students in Georgia.
Wilbanks' contract with GCPS was recently renewed in December, making him the school district's superintendent for the next two years. In the fall he also received a lifetime achievement award from the Georgia Association from Career and Technical Education for his professional achievements in technical education.
Wilbanks served as president of Gwinnett Technical College, which he opened in 1984. During his time as GCPS superintendent, GCPS won the Broad Prize for Urban Education in 2010 and 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.