There have been 358 new cases of the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19 confirmed in Georgia since 7 p.m. on Thursday, state health officials announced.
The latest update from the Georgia Department of Public Health, at noon, shows there are now 2,001 cases of the disease in the state, and the number of people who died stands at 64 — 3.2% of the cases in Georgia.
Officials said 566 Georgians have been hospitalized because of the disease so far — 28.29% of all cases seen in the state up to now.
State health officials have conducted 1,746 tests while commercial labs have conducted another 8,119 tests.
People in the 18 to 59 age group make up the majority of cases seen in the state, 57%, followed by people in the 60 and over age group (34%) and newborns to 17-year-olds (1%). The ages of patients is unknown in 8% of COVID-19 cases in Georgia.
Women make up 49% of cases reported in Georgia where the gender is known, and males make up 46%. The gender of patients is unknown in the rest of the cases reported so far.
Fulton County paces the state with the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, 307. It is followed by Dougherty County, which has 193 cases, Dekalb County (181 cases), Cobb County (144 cases) and Gwinnett County (102 cases) in the top five.
Gwinnett passed Bartow County for the fifth most cases since Thursday night. There have been 23 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 since 7 p.m. Thursday.
The county of residence is unknown in 217 cases.
The remaining cases in Georgia are spread out across the following counties:
• Bartow 98
• Carroll 55
• Cherokee 46
• Clayton 46
• Henry 40
• Lee 35
• Clarke 32
• Douglas 27
• Hall 24
• Floyd 20
• Coweta 19
• Fayette 19
• Forsyth 19
• Lowndes 16
• Rockdale 16
• Newton 15
• Mitchell 14
• Gordon 12
• Paulding 12
• Richmond 11
• Spalding 11
• Tift 11
• Troup 11
• Bibb 10
• Chatham 10
• Columbia 10
• Early 10
• Oconee 10
• Polk 10
• Sumter 10
• Houston 9
• Muscogee 8
• Laurens 7
• Worth 7
• Barrow 6
• Glynn 6
• Peach 6
• Terrell 6
• Whitfield 6
• Bryan 4
• Colquitt 4
• Crisp 4
• Effingham 4
• Lumpkin 4
• Pickens 4
• Burke 3
• Butts 3
• Coffee 3
• Irwin 3
• Lamar 3
• Lincoln 3
• Madison 3
• Meriwether 3
• Monroe 3
• Randolph 3
• Thomas 3
• Baldwin 2
• Ben Hill 2
• Calhoun 2
• Camden 2
• Dawson 2
• Decatur 2
• Fannin 2
• Jackson 2
• Jasper 2
• Jones 2
• Miller 2
• Seminole 2
• Tattnall 2
• Turner 2
• Twiggs 2
• Upson 2
• Ware 2
• Washington 2
• Baker 1
• Catoosa 1
• Charlton 1
• Chattooga 1
• Clinch 1
• Dodge 1
• Franklin 1
• Greene 1
• Habersham 1
• Haralson 1
• Harris 1
• Heard 1
• Liberty 1
• Long 1
• Macon 1
• Mcduffie 1
• Morgan 1
• Pierce 1
• Pulaski 1
• Stephens 1
• Taylor 1
• Toombs 1
• White 1
• Wilkes 1
