There have been 546 new cases of the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19 confirmed in Georgia since Tuesday night, state health officials announced late Thursday.
The latest update from the Georgia Department of Public Health, at 7 p.m. Thursday, shows there are now 1,643 cases of the disease in the state, and the number of people who died stands at 56. That is 3.41% of the cases in Georgia resulting in death.
Just in a seven-hour period since noon Thursday, the state reported 118 new cases of COVID-19, and eight additional deaths.
Officials said 509 Georgians have been hospitalized because of the disease so far. That's 30.98% of all cases seen in the state up to now.
There have been 1,646 tests conducted by state health officials while commercial labs have conducted another 7,302 tests.
People in the 18 to 59 age group make up the majority of cases seen in the state, 57% of cases in all, followed by people in the 60 and over age group (35%) and newborns to 17-year-olds (1%). The ages of patients is unknown in 7% of COVID-19 cases in Georgia.
Females make up 50% of cases reported in Georgia where the gender is known, and men make up another 46%. The gender of patients is unknown in the rest of the cases reported so far.
Fulton County, by far, continues to have the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 231 cases reported there so far. It is followed by Dougherty County, which has 164 cases, DeKalb County (137 cases), Cobb County (119 cases) and Bartow County (93 cases) in the top five.
Gwinnett has had 79 cases of the disease reported so far. That is an increase of 31 new cases since noon Wednesday. Since Tuesday night, there have been 33 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Gwinnett
The county of residence is unknown in 178 cases.
The remaining cases in Georgia are spread out across the following counties:
Carroll: 52
Cherokee: 44
Clayton: 37
Clarke: 29
Henry: 29
Lee: 29
Hall: 22
Douglas: 18
Floyd: 17
Forsyth: 15
Coweta: 14
Fayette: 14
Lowndes: 14
Rockdale: 13
Newton: 12
Richmond: 11
Spalding: 11
Columbia: 10
Mitchell: 10
Polk: 10
Troup: 10
Chatham: 9
Gordon: 9
Houston: 9
Bibb: 8
Laurens: 8
Early: 7
Oconee: 7
Paulding: 7
Sumter: 7
Tift: 7
Glynn: 6
Muscogee: 6
Whitfield: 6
Worth: 6
Barrow: 5
Peach: 5
Terrell: 5
Colquitt: 4
Crisp: 4
Lumpkin: 4
Pickens: 4
Bryan: 3
Burke: 3
Butts: 3
Effingham: 3
Irwin: 3
Lamar: 3
Lincoln: 3
Madison: 3
Meriwether: 3
Monroe: 3
Baldwin: 2
Camden: 2
Coffee: 2
Dawson: 2
Decatur: 2
Jackson: 2
Jasper: 2
Miller: 2
Randolph: 2
Seminole: 2
Tattnall: 2
Turner: 2
Twiggs: 2
Ware: 2
Washington: 2
Baker: 1
Ben Hill: 1
Calhoun: 1
Catoosa: 1
Charlton: 1
Chattooga: 1
Clinch: 1
Dodge: 1
Fannin: 1
Franklin: 1
Greene: 1
Haralson: 1
Harris: 1
Heard: 1
Jones: 1
Liberty: 1
Long: 1
Macon: 1
Mcduffie: 1
Morgan: 1
Pierce: 1
Pulaski: 1
Stephens: 1
Taylor: 1
Thomas: 1
Toombs: 1
White: 1
Wilkes: 1
